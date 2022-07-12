Total Wireless customers can save big on Motorolas with these Prime Day deal

Motorola's budget Androids have garnered a reputation among those looking for a solid phone without wasting money on a bunch of features they don’t need. That trend continues with Total Wireless’ versions getting a strong discount on Prime Day. The Moto G Stylus 5G is down to $134.99 which is a 33% discount (opens in new tab) for Prime Day.

It’s important to keep things in perspective with these phones. No, you’re not getting the latest and greatest tech but with a vast 6.8-inch display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and 5G support, the Moto G Stylus 5G is still a solid value. You also get 128GB of storage for apps and downloads and if you need more space, microSD card expansion is available. The Stylus, of course, helps with precision input as well. And while the Snapdragon 480 under the hood isn’t anything to write home about, it has the power to get through everyday apps smoothly and can even do some light gaming.

This phone also comes with a SIM card for Total Wireless so it’s ready to activate on your account as soon as you get it. No waiting around for a SIM card in the mail.

If you want something a bit cheaper, the Moto G Stylus with LTE, Moto G Power, and Moto G Pure are also on sale with the latter costing just $44.99 (opens in new tab).

Save on these Total Wireless Moto G phones

(opens in new tab) total wireless Motorola Moto g Stylus 5G: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This phone comes with a passive stylus to make precision input easier as well as 5G support on the Verizon network used by Total Wireless. The large 6.8-inch display makes this screen easy to see and use with the stylus.

(opens in new tab) total wireless Motorola Moto g Stylus: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This phone comes in at a lower price tag ditching 5G for LTE which should be sufficient for most people. The 6.8-inch display runs out to the edge making this phone easy to see and use with the sylus.



(opens in new tab) total wireless Motorola Moto g Power (2021): $112.75 $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With a 5,000mAh battery, this phone should easily make it to the end of the day, and then the next one. The 6.5-inch display is also nice to look at and feels responsive thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) total wireless Motorola Moto g Pure (2021): $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A phone for less than $50 shouldn't be this good. Sure, there are better phones for more money but if you need a backup phone that gets the job done, this is a solid option. The 4,000mAh battery should also make it to the end of the day with ease.

Keep in mind that these phones only work on Total Wireless. You will not be able to take these phones with you to another carrier so if you’re thinking about switching any time soon, You might lose out. Even though something like the Moto G Stylus 5G doesn’t quite stand compared to the more expensive model. That being said, cheap phones like these can be just what some folks are looking for if they need something that works now, but plan to upgrade later when finances allow.

