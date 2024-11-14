This three-year-old Pixel phone surprisingly receives one last update

What you need to know

Google is giving the Pixel 5a one final update, extending its life by three months.

The Pixel 5a launched in August 2021 with a promise of three years of updates, which wrapped up in August 2024—until now.

The update, version AP2A.240805.005.S4, seems to be a small bug-fix update with tweaks to adaptive brightness, Bluetooth routing, and the media player.

In an unexpected twist, Google is giving the Pixel 5a a last hurrah with one last update. It appears to be a parting gift for a phone at the end of its software life—a little encore before it bows out for good.

When the Pixel 5a launched in August 2021, Google promised three years of Android updates and security patches, wrapping up in August 2024. True to its word, Google stuck to the timeline, letting the device phase out quietly without the usual September and October updates.

Everyone expected Google to end software support for the Pixel 5a after the most recent update, which was par for the course. Surprisingly, though, Google has just rolled out a November 2024 security patch, giving the device an unexpected extra three months of life.

According to multiple reports from Reddit and Droid Life, the Pixel 5a just received a new security patch labeled version AP2A.240805.005.S4. Google hasn’t explained why it pushed this “post-retirement” update, but it’s a welcome treat for Pixel 5a users.

That said, this update is a bit confusing. Even though it’s labeled as the November 2024 patch, the security level still shows August 2024 after installation.

The build number says AP2A.240805.005.S4, dated for November, but without a changelog, it’s unclear if the security patch actually got updated.

The last Pixel 5a update had the version number AP2A.240805.005, so this new one is probably just a small tweak at most.

A Reddit user who checked out the update found it includes bug fixes and stability upgrades for adaptive brightness, Bluetooth routing, and the media player.

This isn’t the first time Google has pushed an update for a Pixel device after its end-of-life. The Mountain View-based search giant has been known to toss out a quick bug-fix update a few months after support officially wraps up.