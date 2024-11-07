Google's Pixel November update squashes the first round of Android 15 bugs

What you need to know

Google is beginning to roll out the November 2024 update for Pixel phones running Android 15, which will continue over the next week in a phased rollout.

Pixel 6 and newer phones running Android 15 are eligible; however, rollout timeline can vary based on your carrier and device model.

Additionally, the November 2024 update includes three patches for security vulnerabilities with a severity level of "High," according to Google.

Starting today, Nov. 6, Google is beginning to issue the first Android 15 update for Pixel phones. The November 2024 update is available for Google Pixel 6 and newer devices and will continue to rollout over the next week. The exact timeline an vary based on your carrier and device model, but you can check if your Pixel phone has received the November 2024 patch now. Since the update includes critical security fixes, it's important to update your phone to the November 2024 version of Android 15 as soon as possible.

The update will only be available for users who have already updated their devices to Android 15. If you aren't seeing it, make sure your device isn't still running a version of Android 14. Google lists the full breakdown of versions for each supported device model on a support page:

Pixel 6: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 6 Pro: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 6a: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 7: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 7 Pro: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 7a: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel Tablet: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel Fold: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 8: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 8 Pro: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 8a: AP3A.241105.007

Pixel 9: AP3A.241105.008

Pixel 9 Pro: AP3A.241105.008

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP3A.241105.008

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP3A.241105.008

The update doesn't include any new features, and is rather intended to fix the initial set of Android 15 bugs. Specifically, the update will fix a few issues plaguing the new Pixel 9 series. One problem that caused a strange tilting effect while recording video and zooming between cameras has been resolved with this patch.

Additionally, a bug limiting Bluetooth range in certain situations was fixed. A few issues with the display and Adaptive Brightness are now corrected. Finally, a bug that caused pressing the dismiss keyboard button to not work as expected is resolved.

Those are just the bug fixes for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. There are a few more that cover all Pixel devices eligible for the November 2024 update, which Google vaguely describes as "general improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations."

Pixel 8a users will be happy to know that a problem causing the display brightness to flicker under certain conditions is resolved, too. This issue only affected the Google Pixel 8a, the company says.

More importantly, the Pixel Security Bulletin for November reveals that this patch includes three fixes for security vulnerabilities with a "High" severity level. These are tracked as CVE-2024-47038, CVE-2024-47040, and CVE-2024-47039. Due to the security contents of this update, we recommend applying it as soon as it becomes available for your Pixel 6 or newer device.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To check if your device has received the Pixel November 2024 update, open the Settings app and tap System. Then, press Software update and tap System update. You can press Check for update in the bottom right corner of the screen to force your device to refresh. Once the update appears, follow the on-screen prompts to install and apply it.