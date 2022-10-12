These are the best Prime Day smartphone deals we've found so far

Smartphones can be stupid expensive these days but, thankfully, the best Android smartphones (opens in new tab) are on sale for hundreds of dollars off on Prime Day. Make sure you act fast, though, as October 12 is the last day to get any of these deals and there's no telling if any of them will return next month for Black Friday.

Best Samsung Prime Day smartphone deals

Our favorite 2022 Samsung phones are all on sale for Prime Day — yes, that even includes the latest folding phones from the company — and you'll be rewarded with big savings for buying unlocked this year.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on a Galaxy Z Flip 4 on Prime Day, making it the same price as a regular old Galaxy S22! This phone can fold in half and easily fit in any pocket or bag, and the latest processor and a bigger battery means it'll last you all day on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 $1,389 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

When only the biggest and best will do, you need a Galaxy Z Fold 4, and you can get it at the same price as a Fold 3 for Prime Day! Samsung packed in the fastest mobile processor available, the same great cameras from the Galaxy S22 Plus with 30x Space Zoom, and of course S Pen support on the inner display for the ultimate note-taking device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 $889 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're not interested in a phone that can fold, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the way to go. One huge battery, a built-in S Pen, and a camera that can do 100x Space Zoom round out the laundry list of great features you'll find on this superbly amazing smartphone.

Best Google Pixel Prime Day smartphone deals

Google's Pixel line is famous for its cameras, and Prime Day makes it easy to get the best smartphone camera without breaking the bank this year.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: $599 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get a Pixel 6 for the same price as a Pixel 6a on Prime Day! While the 6a is a smaller phone, it's hard to argue with the improved specs and battery life on the Pixel 6. And don't forget the camera! This one comes equipped with the latest 50MP sensor from Sony and plenty of Google camera tricks under the hood. Just make sure to select the 128GB Stormy Black model to get the best deal this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: $899 $616 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Zooming in is important. That's why the Pixel 6 Pro is the best choice for parents and anyone else who finds themselves needing to zoom in and still get a nice, crisp picture. That, complete with a smoother 120Hz display and a bigger battery and you'll see why the Pixel 6 Pro is a grand choice, indeed. Be sure to pick the 128GB Stormy Black model for the most savings this Prime Day.

Looking for more deals? We'll continue to update this article throughout the day, and you can always check out our Prime Day live blog (opens in new tab) to keep up on all the latest deals we're finding on Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.