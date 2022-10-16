The Pixel Fold may use a Samsung display and side-mounted fingerprint sensor

What you need to know

Google Pixel Fold has been in the news for quite a while now. It is the highly anticipated and first foldable device from Google. It is expected to be announced at Google I/O this year alongside the Pixel 7 series and the new Pixel Watch. However, the Pixel Fold remained unfolded during the event, and new leaks and rumors have floated ever since.

Now there's more news coming from 91mobiles, which suggests what to expect from the first foldable phone from Google. The report, in collaboration with developer Kuba Wojciechowski, unveils the expected specifications and display features of the alleged Pixel Fold smartphone.

Firstly, the device internally is said to be called Felix, and it comes with Samsung-made displays: for both internal and external screens. The Felix will feature an inward folding screen similar to the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is said to come with 1840 x 2208 resolution and measures 123mm x 148mm. Further, we can expect a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits next to higher refresh rates as well.

The Pixel Fold is likely to house a triple camera system and is said to be coming with a Sony IMX787 primary sensor. In addition, we might see an IMX386 ultra-wide shooter next to an S5K3J1 telephoto sensor.

The selfie camera on the external display is expected to be an IMX355 sensor. And, there is said to be another camera placed in the inward folding screen, which is supposedly an S5K3J1 telephoto lens, suggests the 91mobiles report.

In other news, more details on the upcoming Pixel Fold device (aka Pixel Notepad) and Google's first Pixel tablet have surfaced online. Both forthcoming devices reportedly will have side-mounted fingerprint sensors, new Android code unveiled by 9to5Google suggests.

Several Pixel 6 series users from last year have complained about the optical fingerprint sensors they shipped with, which included the device's inability to recognize the fingerprint accurately, amongst others.

It appears Google is moving away from the optical ones and is expected to rely on traditional fingerprint sensors mounted on the side for both the Pixel Fold and the Pixel tablet. The uncovered code from 9to5 reveals Google testing two devices, referred to as 'Y-aligned' for the first one. It means "the fingerprint sensor is on the left-hand or right-hand side — and has two distinct configurations, "folded" and "unfolded." The approach is again similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Another device is referred to as 'X-aligned' from the code, and the name here translates to the handset featuring the fingerprint sensor either mounted on top or bottom edge, according to 9to5. Considering the placement, the device is expected to be the Pixel tablet, and the report suggests it would also come with a 2560 x 1600 display resolution.

As 2023 is just mere months away, the suggested leaks and rumors of the upcoming Pixel tablet and the Pixel Fold seem to be on point. Considering them, we can expect these new devices to stack up against existing Android devices and foldable smartphones, and the combat might look interesting next year.