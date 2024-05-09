The OnePlus 12 FINALLY gets a real discount at Best Buy — score up to $200 off with this early Memorial Day deal

If you've been waiting for a good OnePlus 12 deal to come along, we've got some good news for you. Best Buy is FINALLY carving $100 off the eye-catching flagship, with an additional $100 discount up for grabs when you activate the phone today. That may not seem like a lot, but discounts on the OnePlus 12 have been few and far between since the phone's February release date, and the ones that do appear never seem to last for long. In other words, don't sleep on this offer.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $599.99 with activation | $699.99 unlocked at Best Buy Discounts on the OnePlus 12 have been pretty uncommon so far, but Best Buy is attempting to change all of that by slashing a straight $100 off the OnePlus 12 when you buy unlocked, or $200 when you activate today. The same discounts are available on both the 256GB and 512GB configurations of the phone, so take your pick.

✅Recommended if: you want a stylish and incredibly fast smartphone with loads of battery life and great cameras; you're sick of Google and Samsung hogging all of the attention.

❌Skip this deal if: you're passionate about AI-powered software features; you want over five years of OS updates in your device; you're looking for a trade-in deal.

The OnePlus 12 easily earned a spot in our list of the best Android phones of 2024 (so far), thanks in part to its blend of stylish, sophisticated design, high-powered performance, and epic battery life with lightning-fast charging. You get the efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor straight out of the box and four years of OS updates guaranteed, plus OnePlus has continued to dramatically upgrade its camera tech with every new release.

One bit of bad news is that Best Buy isn't offering any trade-in credit with this deal, so if you're planning to recycle an old device, you may want to look elsewhere. If you aren't picky about the brand, it's worth noting that there are plenty of great Pixel 8a preorder offers and Verizon deals floating around for folks who are trying to trade in.

Is the price of the OnePlus 12 still too steep for your budget? It's worth noting that the OnePlus 12R boasts many of the same features and specs found in the base model for considerably less cash. That's why we call it a "flagship killer".