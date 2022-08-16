The Moto S30 Pro could launch globally as the Moto Edge 30 Fusion

What you need to know

Motorola unveiled the Moto S30 Pro last week in China along with the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro, but didn’t reveal whether the phone was set for a global launch. A new leak now sheds light on the handset’s international availability.

A few renders of a device that looks similar to the Moto S30 Pro have surfaced online, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab). The phone is said to be the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, and a closer look reveals that it is identical to the S30 Pro in every way.

According to Android Police (opens in new tab), the new device might be the global version of the Chinese variant, though there’s no indication on when it will reach international markets. The phone has been supposedly under development under the codename “Tundra.”

It’s likely that Motorola won’t introduce major changes to the phone when it launches globally. Going by the S30 Pro’s specs, it’s safe to assume that the Moto Edge 30 Fusion will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset. It will also most likely have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ curved OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10+ support.

On the back, it may include a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a depth sensor. On the front, it could have a 32MP front camera. The device may also pack a 4720mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

It remains to be seen how much the Edge 30 Fusion will cost outside of China. At its home turf, the device retails at a starting price of CNY 1999 (approximately $297).

While the Moto S30 Pro appears to be making a global debut, there’s still no word on whether the Motorola Razr 2022 will make its way to international markets to challenge the best foldable phones. Hopefully, we’ll learn about its global availability soon, if at all.