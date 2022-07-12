The best Moto G Stylus in years is already on sale during Prime Day

Motorola phones often leave a lot to be desired, but that changed with the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022). Unlike its non-5G counterpart that was also released this year, this version offers the kind of performance you'd expect at a price that doesn't offend. And while the phone is still relatively new, you'll be happy to know that it's already on sale for Prime Day at nearly $100 off (opens in new tab) its original price.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) may be a mouthful to say, but you'll have a hard time filling up this phone thanks to the 256GB of onboard storage. Plus, when you purchase the device, you'll get a free 256GB microSD card to double your storage. If that's not a sweet deal, we don't know what is!

There's a fairly capable 50MP camera sensor at the rear, and of course, the built-in stylus will provide you with an extra level of productivity and creativity when you need it. Thanks to the Snapdragon 695 chipset and built-in 8GB RAM, this phone performs nearly as well as any of the best Android phones but at roughly half the price.

The budget Galaxy Note

(opens in new tab) Moto G Stylus 5G (2022): $500 $415 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is the latest iteration of Motorola's popular Stylus line, offering an upgraded camera, impressive battery life, and 5G connectivity to give you some of the fastest data speeds available on your carrier.

One of the best parts about the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is the battery life. You can easily go a full two days while in regular use, an impressive feat thanks to the 5,000mAh battery. And Google Pay users will be happy to know that the phone features NFC for tap-and-go mobile transactions.

If you're looking for Prime Day smartphone deals that won't break the bank, this is one you should consider buying on Prime Day.