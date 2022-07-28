T-Mobile launches affordable Revvl 6 Pro 5G with 'the best of Google's apps and services'

What you need to know

T-Mobile has launched its latest Revvl smartphones.

The new Revvl 6 and 6 Pro support T-Mobile’s Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G networks.

The Pro features a 50MP quad-camera array and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Revvl 6 and 6 Pro are available on August 4 for $170 and $220, respectively.

T-Mobile has just launched (opens in new tab) its latest Revvl 6 smartphones as the company's latest affordable 5G options.

The new Revvl 6 Pro may not be a flagship by any means, but it offers great value given the relatively low price. The device features a notched 6.82-inch HD+ display and a large 5,000mAh battery. On the rear is a 50MP quad-camera array joined by a 5MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera.

Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 700. That may not sound too impressive, but this is the same chip powering the Moto G 5G (2022) that I recently reviewed, and I was pleasantly surprised by its performance. The Revvl 6 Pro similarly features 6GB of RAM, along with 128GB of expandable storage (T-Mobile points out the company's exclusive $5 Google One storage plan. Unlike the Moto, however, the Revvl 6 Pro has NFC, letting users take full advantage of Google Wallet.

Oh, and there's wireless charging, something you rarely see on budget Android phones at this price point.

The base Revvl 6 is a bit of a step down from the Pro, but not by much. The phone sports the same chipset, but RAM and storage are bumped down to 4GB and 64GB, respectively. It also comes with a 13MP triple camera setup with no ultrawide sensor, a smaller 6.52-inch HD+ display, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Both phones support T-Mobiles Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G networks for some of the most reliable 5G speeds around. T-Mobile also says they were built in collaboration with Google through its GMS Express program, ensuring these phones feature "the best of Google's apps and services."

However, the best part is the price. The Revvl 6 Pro is available for just $220, while the non-Pro Revvl 6 retails for just $170. Plus, T-Mobile customers adding a new line can get either phone for free through bill credits, while Metro by T-Mobile customers can get a free device with an eligible plan.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper than the Pixel 6a, the new Revvl 6 devices will be available on August 4.