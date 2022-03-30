T-Mobile reportedly delays Sprint 3G shutdown for the second time

What you need to know

T-Mobile has delayed the shutdown of Sprint's CDMA 3G network again to May 31, 2022.

T-Mobile had already delayed the shutdown to March 31, 2022, following its initial plans to shut down the network on January 1, 2022.

The update originates from Softbank, a Japanese carrier that offers an America Flat-rate plan option for its subscribers overseas.

T-Mobile has once again delayed the inevitable shutdown of its aging Sprint CDMA-based 3G network to May 31, 2022. As reported by The T-Mo Report, the Japanese carrier Softbank has updated its support page to show that the Sprint 3G network it uses for roaming in the U.S. will be shut down on May 31, 2022, as opposed to the previous March 31, 2022 date.

T-Mobile has initially set a shutdown date of January 1, 2022, which was later delayed to March 31, 2022, after partners that used the network asked for more time. T-Mobile wants to shut down its old 3G networks to make way for faster connections and of course, to avoid maintaining a network that fewer and fewer people use every day. The end Sprint 3G network has been scheduled and rescheduled a couple of times with partners needing more time to get transitioned to LTE and 5G.

Shutting down a network isn't an easy feat since the carrier needs to make sure those that rely on it have access to a newer network. That means customers need to be upgraded to an LTE or 5G device and other companies the carrier has partnerships with will also need to prepare their customers.

In the case of Softbank, its customers will need to apply a USIM update in order to avoid connectivity issues while traveling abroad in the U.S. where the phone may try to connect to 3G. It's worth keeping in mind that the Sprint LTE network is not nearly as robust as those from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon so customers on prepaid carriers without roaming agreements will rely more on Sprint 3G for coverage than a postpaid customer would.

Android Police points out that T-Mobile will still begin the phaseout process starting on March 31, and that it will happen in waves over the next couple of months. It also notes that the Sprint LTE network is scheduled to be shut down on June 30, 2022. As for T-Mobile's own 3G network, it's set to be shut down on July 1, 2022.

Even if you don't have one of the best Android phones available now, there's a good chance your phone will still work fine on T-Mobile's network. If you were waiting for a reason to upgrade though, it's a good time to take advantage of T-Mobile's great 5G coverage and upgrade to a modern device.