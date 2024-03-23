Sweet! The Google Pixel 8 is $200 OFF during the Amazon Spring Sale — the cheapest it's EVER been

Amazon is offering tons of Android smartphone deals for the limited-time Spring Sale, including an awesome discount on the Google Pixel 8. Currently, Amazon has chopped $200 off the 128GB configuration of the Google Pixel 8, making this capable smartphone cheaper than it's ever been!

Get the beautiful Pixel design aesthetic, a super-bright AMOLED display, great cameras, and access to Google's AI features for this extra-low price. Plus, the slightly smaller size of the Pixel 8 than the Pixel 8 Pro makes it super comfortable for one-hand use, even with the 6.2-inch screen. Amazon's sale ends on March 25th, so don't wait if you're interested.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CGTD5KVT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $699.00 $499.00 at Amazon The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-8-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Google Pixel 8 is $200 off for the Amazon Big Spring Sale, cutting nearly a third off the cost to bring it to its lowest price ever. With its vibrant 6.2-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of storage, and the powerful Google Tensor G3 chipset, this <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-android-phones" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Android phone is a great pick—especially at this price point. While this phone's upgrade configuration, the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-8-pro-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Pixel 8 Pro, offers some of the best cameras on the market, the more affordable Pixel 8 also takes great pictures and videos and offers both rear and front wide-angle lenses. Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-128gb-unlocked-obsidian%2F6559236.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $499.00 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGoogle-Pixel-8-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone-with-Advanced-Pixel-Camera-24-Hour-Battery-and-Powerful-Security-Obsidian-128-GB%2F5129777403" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $689.95

✅Recommended if: you want a phone that tooks high-quality photos and videos; you prefer a smartphone with several Android OS updates; you like the Pixel design language, both in UI and in physical aesthetic.

❌Skip this deal if: you want your phone to come with a charger out of the box;

The Google Pixel 8 is a great small phone with the beautiful aesthetics and performance that have become associated with the Pixel series. Its 6.2-inch AMOLED display doesn't hinder it from being a great phone for one-hand users, as Google designed it to be about 5.1mm shorter and 2.4mm narrower than the last-generation Pixel 7. The screen offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, and while the Google Tensor G3 chipset isn't the fastest processor out there, it still features smooth performance with a beautiful, user-friendly UI design.

This configuration comes with 128GB of storage, though you can also upgrade to 256GB. It also offers three powerful cameras, including both rear- and front-facing wide-angle lenses, and seven years of Android OS updates—the most you can get with an Android phone.