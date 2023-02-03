The Xperia 1 V may have just broken cover with some interesting camera changes

What you need to know

An image may have revealed the camera design for the Sony Xperia 1 V.

The image shows a triple camera sensor with Zeiss branding, but no ToF sensor.

Sony may launch the flagship during MWC 2023 at the end of February.

Samsung may have just launched the Galaxy S23 series, but we expect February to be filled with new phone launches, and Sony may be among them. A new leaked image may have revealed part of the upcoming Xperia 1 V flagship, showing few visual changes to the camera design.

The image was posted on Weibo (via Android Authority) by a user who alleges the image to be of the Xperia I V. From the image, we can see that Sony may stick with its tried-and-true triple camera array with the same design it has stuck with for several flagship generations. There are a few differences, however, which could hint at some improvements to the camera system.

(Image credit: Weibo)

The image shows that the Zeiss T* branding is still present. However, missing is the 3D ToF (Time of Flight) and RGB-IR color sensors that have been present on the last several Xperia 1 models. The former captures depth data, while the latter helps the phone make more accurate white balance adjustments.

It's unclear why these are not present, but it suggests Sony's camera system has improved enough that they're no longer necessary. After all, ToF sensors, while all the rage at one point in time, are rarely seen in Android phones these days.

The leaker points to changes made to the primary and ultrawide sensors, although they did not elaborate on what that meant. After years of slapping 12MP cameras on the Xperia 1 line, could we finally see higher resolutions on a Sony flagship? Most newer Android phones have opted for Sony's 50MP IMX sensor with pretty great results, and Sony also has a 1-inch-type sensor that has been seen on phones like the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It would be great to see the company utilizing these sensors on its own smartphones.

Aside from imaging, Sony may also include a new rear mic taken from the Xperia Pro-I and used to capture higher-quality audio for vlogs.

The image doesn't reveal too much, and the leaker isn't too confident in the information provided, so for now, we should take it with a grain of salt.

The Xperia 1 IV was launched in May of 2022 and released later in the year. However, it's possible Sony may announce the Xperia 1 V earlier this year at MWC 2023 later this month. If so, we can probably expect a hefty price tag and a long wait time for the phone to actually reach the market.