Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is now available, and one phone stands out

What you need to know

Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series earlier this month, and the smartphones are now available today.

The base Galaxy S24 starts at $800, the bigger Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $1,000, and the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,300.

Out of the three new smartphones, early data from pre-order sales indicates the Galaxy S24 Ultra model is the most popular.

Samsung revealed the new Galaxy S24 lineup a few weeks ago, but the devices are now widely available starting today. Buyers can purchase the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra from Samsung's official stores, major retailers, and cellular carriers.

Now that the phones are released worldwide as of Jan. 31, a few of the pre-order deals offered by Samsung have expired. However, there are still plenty of Galaxy S24 deals still available. For example, Samsung and the major cellular carriers are offering enhanced trade-in values for select smartphones.

Out of the Galaxy S24 series, it looks like the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra model will be the most highly sought-after. According to Samsung, over 65% of the total pre-orders for Galaxy S24 phones were for the Ultra variant. That's true even with the high starting price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which retails for $1,300.

Overall, Samsung says that pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series grew by over 10% compared to pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series last year. New to the suite of smartphones this time around are Galaxy AI features, which add new functionality thanks to artificial intelligence. One of the flagship tools is Circle to Search, a feature that will help you learn more about the content you're viewing on your screen.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Other AI tools available on the Galaxy S24 series include Chat Assist, Live Translate, and the ProVisual Engine. These features are available on phones throughout the lineup, from the base-model Galaxy S24 to the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The features are made possible in part thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a processor that powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all regions. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus use Samsung's Exynos chips "in select regions," however.

You can get the Galaxy S24 series in a bunch of colors, with some versions being exclusive to Samsung's online store. The Galaxy S24 Ultra appears in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. For Samsung.com buyers, Titanium Blue, Titanium Orange, and Titanium Green are also available.

For the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, there are Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow colors available. On Samsung's online store, you can pick from Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange, and Jade Green too.