Samsung teases the Galaxy S23 Ultra's powerful performance, pro-grade camera

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will occur on February 1 where it's expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series.

TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung’s MX Business, teases some of the expectations for the event.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to sport a 200MP primary sensor with a smarter camera system.

We're weeks from the Galaxy S23 launch at Galaxy Unpacked. While Samsung has yet to divulge the details of its next flagship phones, the head of Samsung's Mobile eXperience business has taken a second to tease the upcoming devices.

In a blog post (opens in new tab) on Tuesday, TM Roh focuses on the company's "Ultra" lineup of smartphones and tablets. These often represent the company's best-in-class flagship devices, from the Galaxy S20 Ultra to last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

"Since the S20 series in 2020, we merged the beloved Note experience with Ultra, pioneering a smartphone with the power, performance, and creative capabilities of two leading Galaxy innovations in one," Roh states in the post.

"The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories."

He continues by teasing the capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, which are powered by the "newest chipset," which we expect to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Roh says the upcoming Galaxy will focus on performance, sustainability, and its cameras, with a smarter, pro-grade camera system.

Teasers for the Galaxy S23 series have focused heavily on the camera experience, particularly on nighttime performance.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The blog post comes just after Samsung unveiled the ISOCELL HP2, a 200MP camera sensor that's capable of capturing full-resolution images with 0.6μm pixels, 50MP photos with a combined 1.2μm pixels, or 12.5MP images with large 2.4μm pixels. The sensor is also capable of 8K 30fps video and sports other enhancements like improved focus, color reproduction, and more.

This is the sensor we expect to see on the Galaxy S23 Ultra when it launches on February 1.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

Roh also touches on Samsung's sustainability, from its self-repair program to the impressive update promise, which was extended last year to four OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

Lastly, he teases "two devices that set the new premium standard for innovation." Unfortunately, it doesn't seem likely that we'll get successors to the excellent Galaxy Tab S8 devices. Instead, leaks point to new Windows-powered Galaxy Book laptops, including one model with the Ultra moniker attached to it.