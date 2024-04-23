Samsung offers free one-time screen replacement for Galaxy display defect

What you need to know

Samsung support team has addressed the green line issue on older Galaxy phones.

An April 2024 update appears to have caused it, and the team suggests the affected owners visit their nearest service center.

The eligible affected models include the Galaxy S22 series, S21, and Note 20 series.

The Samsung support team has acknowledged a recent display issue, which has been seen on older Galaxy phones after a recent update. As a solution to those affected, the company has offered screen replacements for select models.

Several reports emerged citing a display glitch that affected some of the older Galaxy phones after the April update started rolling out, resulting in a green line appearing on displays of the Galaxy S22 series, S21 series, and several others in the lot. X user Tarun Vats shared screenshots of the chat with the Samsung support team, and they shared some interesting insights about the issue and the accompanying fix.

Samsung India offers a ONE-TIME FREE SCREEN REPLACEMENT for select models(within 3 years of purchase) experiencing GREEN LINE issue, even if your warranty's expired!Applicable Models: •S20 Series•Note20/Ultra•S21 Series(Excluded FE)•S22 Ultra(SM-S908E)Repost to help pic.twitter.com/t1Au0zthlEApril 21, 2024 See more

After acknowledging the device flickering issue, Samsung recommends the users visit their nearest service center. As a note, it has further shared that they will fix it for older devices even if they aren't on warranty provided there is no "physical or water damage."

As Vats points out, the suggested repair includes a one-time free replacement of the affected screen for select models, comprising the Galaxy S20 series, the Note 20 series including the Ultra, the S21 series excluding the Fan Edition model, and the S22 Ultra as well. The replacement policy is applicable for these models, and their purchase date should be within three years.

If you are a Samsung device user from the lot above and facing the issue, it is highly recommended that you visit the nearby service center before April 30, 2024.

That said, other Galaxy owners have also faced the green line problem after installing the April 2024 security update. They include models like the Galaxy A73, Galaxy M21, M52 5G, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While these aren't mentioned in the applicable device list, handset owners are advised to visit their nearest service center, regardless.

The display replacement offer from Samsung comes after the following email statement, which was shared with Android Central when asked about the display issue last week:

"Samsung is committed to providing the best possible mobile experiences and product quality continues to be one of our top priorities. If you're experiencing a vertical line symptom, please visit an Authorized Samsung Service Center to take appropriate action."