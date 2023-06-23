Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 hits record low price, weeks before Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 may be just around the corner, but we've found a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal that makes the year's biggest sale event feel almost redundant — almost. Right now, you can head to Amazon and snag an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,349.99, which is a jaw-dropping discount of $450. That's the cheapest that the Z Fold 4 has ever been through the retailer, no trade-in required and no strings attached.

It's not hard to imagine why Amazon decided to discount the premium foldable at this time. After all, the world of foldable phones is undeniably much larger now than it was when the Z Fold 4 hit the scene back in 2022. Are they trying to compete with the arrival of the Google Pixel Fold or make room for the Z Fold 5? And will the Z Fold 4 get even cheaper once Prime Day kicks off on July 11th? It's hard to say; all we know is that we're happy to reap the benefits of any early Prime Day phone deal that comes our way.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $1,349.99 at Amazon Prime Day 2023 doesn't start until July 11th, but you can already get an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the Prime Day-level price of $1,349.99 if you head to Amazon now. That's a 25% discount, plus the retailer will hook you up with 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Obviously $1,350 is no small sum, so if you're still on the fence, you could also wait until the sale event to see if any additional discounts are added. The price of the Z Fold 4 has never dropped lower than this, but you never know what Amazon Prime Day has planned.

As we describe in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, the device is essentially a great Android phone and a powerful tablet all rolled into one, complete with two 120Hz AMOLED displays, an ultra-efficient processor, and a large battery with lightning-fast charging capabilities. Both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to arrive later this year, but for now, the Z Fold 4 remains one of the most innovative phones on the market.

Now that you've saved some cash on an innovative new smartphone, don't forget to protect your purchase (or simply express your style) with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on the web.