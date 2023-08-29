The Galaxy Z Flip 5 powers through a tough durability test

What you need to know

Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 survives JerryRigEverything's durability test.

The Flip 5's redesigned hinge and rear back appeared sturdier than anticipated.

Despite being a clamshell handset, the device has survived the reverse bend test alongside the dirt test.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the latest foldable handset put to the durability test by JerryRigEverything on YouTube after the recent Galaxy Z Fold 5 test.

Since the emphasis has been on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen ever since its launch because it is nicer and bigger than the predecessor model, YouTuber Zack Nelson began the durability test by testing out the external display. The cover screen fared pretty well, and scratches were only visible at level 6 with deeper grooves — thanks to the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the top.

The foldable screen with a pre-installed screen protector gave into the scratches at level 3 of Nelson's Moh tool. It explains Samsung issuing some guidance to take care of the foldable during the initial boot — the company recommends not to press too hard on the protector while using the foldable screen.

There is yet another layer of plastic surrounding the display that also appears to be easily scratchable. It otherwise acts as a bumper to protect the foldable screen when folded. It is especially prominent as Samsung has closed the gap between the screens when in a folded state compared to the previous Flip models.

Since it is a durability test, Nelson had put the aluminum-made edges of the Flip 5 to the test alongside the back of the device and the rear of the new hinge, which turned out to be quite scratchable, too.

Another extreme scenario in the video showcases the dirt test that involves Nelson pouring sand all over the device, including the hinge, foldable screen, and cover screen. Surprisingly, the Flip 5 came out relatively unscathed; kudos to the IPX8 rating the device has, which doesn't actually include dust resistance, something Samsung says will come in future foldables.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 successfully passed the crucial reverse bend test in Nelson's durability test video. This makes it one of only a few foldables to have done so. Even its closest competitor, the Motorola Razr Plus, broke in a rather unexpected way during this test. This demonstrates the strength of Samsung's redesigned hinge alongside the device's rear back glass, which prevented it from bending too far back and breaking the entire handset.