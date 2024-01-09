New Galaxy S24 leak spoils the surprise ahead of Samsung's Unpacked event

What you need to know

Samsung may shift from exclusive use of Qualcomm processors for the Galaxy S24 series, as the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus are likely to include an Exynos 2400 chipset in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC globally.

Significant camera improvements are said to be limited to the top model, including a new 200MP main sensor and higher-resolution telephoto lens.

That said, all models will supposedly support up to 8K resolution for video recordings.

As we impatiently count down the days to Samsung's Unpacked 2024, the rumor mill is working overtime, generously sprinkling breadcrumbs of anticipation. However, it seems Samsung's secret recipe might have been leaked prematurely, leaving little room for surprise, as the Galaxy S24 series' technical details are now laid bare.

In a new leak reported by WinFuture and backed by an official-looking data sheet, it seems Samsung is gearing up to equip the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC globally, with the "for Galaxy" branding making a return. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in the US are also likely to feature the same chip.

Elsewhere, the entry-level Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus might be powered by the new Exynos 2400 chipset, at least in Germany and Europe. Recent Geekbench scores demonstrate the Exynos chip's major improvements from its predecessor, the Exynos 2200. It looks like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might not be the sprinter we thought it was, according to the surprisingly neck-and-neck Geekbench scores.

Taking a quick peek at the displays, the S24 apparently has a 1080 display at 6.2 inches, while the S24 Plus keeps the same size but upgrades to a sharper WQHD resolution. The screens on both versions might also be capable of up to 120Hz.

As for the top model, it looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra is sticking to the rumor mill script with its almost entirely flat display. Meanwhile, all models are said to come equipped with a sturdier display cover called Gorilla Glass Armor.

The camera game could see some cool upgrades, but it looks like the real party is happening in the top-tier model. If the leaked specs sheet holds water, get ready for a shiny new 200MP main sensor and a beefed-up telephoto lens rocking a 5x optical zoom with a 50MP sensor. The second zoom camera is keeping it at 10MP, and the ultra-wide angle is likely a 12MP camera.

The new leak also suggests that every model in the Galaxy S24 series is geared up for a maximum 8K video resolution at 30 frames per second.

Hardware-wise, Samsung's flagship lineup might be an iterative upgrade this year—nothing too wild, but its recent "Galaxy AI is coming" teaser might spice things up. Rumor has it that it will stuff its Gauss AI into the S24, letting it tweak photos, fire off emails, write summaries, and even help with coding right on your phone. That could be Samsung's secret weapon against Google's AI-powered Pixel phones.