New Samsung Galaxy S24 benchmarks are good news for Exynos

Samsung could be making last-minute performance optimizations of its upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

New Geekbench results showcase performance improvements over previous benchmarked results.

The latest results also indicate significant optimizations for the Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24 handsets.

Samsung recently confirmed the launch of its next flagship Galaxy S24 series, which is now weeks away. Ahead of the launch, we are again seeing the performance benchmarks of this trio of devices featuring Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets.

The latest results of the Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, have shown up on Geekbench (via SamMobile), revealing promising results for the upcoming Galaxy devices.

The Galaxy S24 Plus, running on Exynos 2400, has scored 2193 for single-core and 6895 points for multi-core. The Ultra, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, had scored 2297 and 7104 for the same, respectively.

These new results are more encouraging than the ones we saw earlier. An interesting aspect of the results is that the Exynos 2400, which powers the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models, is catching up to the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s results powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

For context, the older benchmarks of the same handsets featured 2067 (single-core) and 6520 (multi-core) for the Galaxy S24 Plus running Exynos 2400, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 2234 (single-core) and 6807 (multi-core) points running on the flagship Qualcomm processor.

The notable change in benchmark results only suggests Samsung is making performance optimizations for the Galaxy trio, irrespective of the chipset being used ahead of the upcoming launch. Given the reputation of Exynos, this could be good news for regions where Samsung will presumably use this chipset.

The Galaxy S24 series launch is taking place through an Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on January 17. We expect the trio to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the U.S., while other select markets may use the Exynos 2400 for the standard S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

For the unaware, the Exynos 2400 is the successor to the Exynos 2200 after canceling the Exynos 2300, resulting in the Galaxy S23 series using Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 worldwide. The flagship Exynos 2400 is returning with a 1.7x CPU boost and 14.7x AI boost compared to the predecessor. Yet, the latest benchmarks indicate it still hasn’t matched Qualcomm’s counterpart.