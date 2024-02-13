The Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 match up with the Galaxy S24 in one aspect

What you need to know

Samsung France has disclosed repairability scores for the Galaxy A55 and A35 before their official launch.

The Galaxy A35 scored 8.5 out of 10, while the Galaxy A55 trailed slightly with 8.4 out of 10.

The score breakdown indicates that the upcoming models boast longer availability of spare parts, easier disassembly with accessible tools, and cost-effective spare parts.

Samsung's new mid-range phones, the Galaxy A35 and A55, are set to step up big time in terms of repairability.

As spotted by GalaxyClub, Samsung France has revealed the repairability scores for the Galaxy A55 and A35 before the big reveal. The A35 nailed an 8.5 out of 10, while the A55 trailed slightly with an 8.4 out of 10 (via SamMobile).

As a brief recap, the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 were given 8.4 and 8.3 points, respectively. Explaining the score breakdown, Samsung says the upcoming budget Galaxy smartphones promise to stick around with spare parts longer, offer easier disassembly with more accessible tools, and throw in some wallet-friendly prices for spare parts.

That said, taking apart the Galaxy A35 isn't a walk in the park compared to the A34. It's a bit trickier, but the A35 makes up for it in other areas, scoring more points overall and snagging a higher repairability score than the previous model.

Electronic gadgets can be tough on the environment, so the smart move is to use them for as long as possible. But figuring out how long your new device will stick around is tricky if you don't know how fixable it is.

In 2021, France made companies come clean about repairability. The country introduced mandatory labels for gadgets like smartphones and laptops to let consumers know how easy it is to fix them. The rating covers five categories, taking into account things like spare part availability, repair manuals, and the tools you need.

Samsung has remained silent on when it will unveil the Galaxy A35 and A55, but when the phones become official, expect these models to have the same repairability mark as the high-end Galaxy S24 series.

But let's keep it real: most consumers would probably still opt for the repair shop. However, with better repairability scores, these devices are set to slash repair times and costs. That means a longer lifespan for your device and more bang for your buck.