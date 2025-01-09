Samsung Display showed 'Slidable Flex' and rollable laptop concepts at CES 2025

What you need to know

Samsung Display was at CES 2025 and it showed off several screen concepts.

Among them, the company showed a "Slidable Flex Duet" and "Solo," which can slide out to the sides for a larger screen experience.

The company also showcased the world's first rollable OLED for laptops, which it states will arrive by June as it enters mass-production in April.

In CES 2024, Samsung Display showcased an in-and-out foldable phone and its rollable phone concept.

CES 2025 is nearly over, but it was full of notable screen concepts from Samsung Display for multiple form factors.

Samsung Display released a press release detailing its plans for CES 2025, highlighting several of its design concepts. Among them were a couple of concepts that could (potentially) be used for future phones or tablets. The first involves a Samsung Display concept called the "Slidable Flex Duet." The company states this screen allows users to slide out from the left and right.

The post states that the display is roughly 8.1 inches when compact; however, fully sliding things out brings it up to 12.4 inches. There's also a "Solo" variant of this, which seemingly only lets users slide the screen out from one side. Per the post, this display starts at 13 inches before reaching 17.3 inches maximum.

Another concept seems befitting of a phone as Samsung Display dubs it the "Slidable Flex Vertical." This concept involves a user holding the device on either side at the top to pull upward. Samsung states that, at base, the device is 5.1 inches, but fully extending it brings it to 6.7 inches — the size of the S24 Plus.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

During CES 2025, Samsung also showed off a rollable OLED concept for a Lenovo laptop. The concept involved a display that, when "rolled in," is a 14-inch screen that reportedly supports a 5:4 aspect ratio. Samsung states the display reaches 16.7 inches with an 8:9 aspect ratio when rolled out. Seeing as this is a laptop, the post — and the CES demo — states that the screen expands vertically.

The display was placed on the Lenovo ThinkPad Plus G6, a device that has to be released. However, today (Jan 9), Samsung Display announced that it will begin mass-producing this rollable OLED laptop concept in April ahead of an official launch in June 2025.

Additionally, the company states it has applied its "Eco² OLED" technology to the upcoming ThinkPad, which "reduces panel thickness and power consumption."

In other news, our friends at Tom's Guide spotted a stretchy Samsung Display concept that literally makes your content move off the screen. The publication states that the OEM calls this technology a "Stretchable MicroLED." As the name implies, the tech is relatively small, but will reportedly shift its form (like moving at you) depending on what is shown.

It's always interesting to see certain "proof of concepts" of sci-fi-like ideas, which is no different than what Samsung showed during CES 2024. Last year, the company was deep in its foldable phase as it showcased concepts for an in-and-out folding phone and a rollable display for a smartphone. Also, Samsung first showcased a "stretchable" display at Global Tech Korea in 2021. The concept four years ago looked different than it does now, but the core functionality of morphing its shape for content remains the same.