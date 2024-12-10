Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus looks to redefine mid-range with powerful SoC and AI-powered upgrades

What you need to know

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 announced for the Indian market.

The Plus model debuts Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and packs a massive 6200mAh battery capacity.

The trio of devices ship with Android 14 and are promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is back with new budget phones in India under the Redmi Note 14 series. If the predecessors' launches are any indication, they will likely launch in several other markets soon. The new Redmi Note 14 series comprises the regular Redmi Note 14, the Redmi Note 14 Pro, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus smartphones.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus takes the limelight as it is the high-end phone that debuts Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This AI-focused chipset aimed at mid-range Android phones offers a 20% faster CPU, 40% faster GPU, 30% better AI performance, and 12% more power efficiency.

Thus, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus comes with Gemini built-in alongside the Circle to Search feature and other AI-powered features across the interface and in the photography segment.

Unlike recent Android phones that are going for a flat design, Redmi chose to stick to the slimmer form factor with a curved screen on the edges, with the back also embracing a similar design aesthetic. It has a sizable visor featuring a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide-angle lens. For selfies, the device has a 20MP punch-hole selfie camera.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The curved display on the front includes a 6.67-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness reaching up to 3,000 nits. It is further protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus's massive battery capacity is a whopping 6,200mAh, supporting the company's 90W fast charging.

The device ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and promises three-year OS upgrades and four-year security updates. Additional perks include a vapor chamber cooling system, 4K video recording, dual stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating.

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi Note 14 Pro, on the other hand, has the same display and software update cycle. It is powered by the Dimensity 7300 Ultra and has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The 50MP primary camera from the Plus sibling is still present on the Pro model.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly, the vanilla Redmi Note 14 also sports a 6.67-inch display and is powered by Dimensity 7300 Ultra. It is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery that supports 45W charging speeds.

As for pricing, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus starts at Rs 29,999, the non-Plus model retail pricing starts at Rs 23,999, and the entry-level Redmi Note 14 starts at Rs 17,999. All the models are available in multiple storage variants. With the India launch out of the way, these trio of devices are expected to roll out to other regions very soon.