The RedMagic 9 Pro's global launch date has been confirmed

What you need to know

The RedMagic 9 Pro will be introduced globally on December 18 following its China debut along with the RedMagic 9 Pro Plus.

It sports a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a discreet 16MP under-display front camera.

The phone rocks the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a souped-up ICE 13 cooling system that drops temperatures by a whopping 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

RedMagic recently unveiled its shiny new gaming beasts, the RedMagic 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus, in China, and now it's spilled the tea on when the Pro model will grace the global stage.

The RedMagic 9 Pro will make its international debut on December 18 at 7 AM EST, as per the company's teaser. However, it looks like the Pro Plus variant will remain a China-exclusive model.

Unlike some other companies that like to play games with their customers, RedMagic is keeping it real with the RedMagic 9 Pro and Pro Plus. These two devices are basically twins, with the only difference being the battery capacity, charging speed, and RAM.

The RedMagic 9 Pro is powered by the latest and greatest processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and an upgraded cooling system, the ICE 13, which keeps your phone cool even during the most intense gaming sessions. It includes a built-in fan that spins at 22,000 rpm, and it can lower temperatures by as much as 64 degrees Fahrenheit. And if that's not enough, the device features 520Hz shoulder triggers that give you lightning-fast response times.

And you can say goodbye to those clunky camera bumps that ruin the sleek look of your Android gaming phone. The RedMagic 9 Pro boasts a bump-free back panel, keeping the focus on your gaming experience.

It promises to not disappoint when it comes to capturing photos with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

The phone sports a slick 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display, courtesy of BOE. There's no awkward front camera cutout stealing the spotlight—this phone rocks an under-display camera. With a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, you can enjoy clear and vibrant visuals even in bright sunlight. And for a bit of extra flair, the under-display fingerprint reader moonlights as a heart rate monitor.

The RedMagic 9 Pro also flexes with a solid 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a hefty 6500mAh battery. This beast of a battery promises to power your phone for up to two days between charges, even with heavy usage. And when you do need to top up, the 80W fast charging will get you back in the game in just 35 minutes.

It comes in three color options: black, transparent white, and transparent black. Pricing for the Pro variant starts at CNY 4,399 ($620) for the 8/256GB model and goes up to CNY 5,399 ($761) for the 12/512GB variant.