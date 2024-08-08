Pixel 9 Pro leak reveals its price tag, and let's just say your wallet might cry

What you need to know

A new leak reveals Pixel 9 Pro prices in the U.S.: $1,000 with a T-Mobile plan, and $1,200 for the Pro XL (256GB and 512GB).

Google might offer a storage upgrade and free Gemini Advanced for Pixel 9 Pro preorders in the U.S., similar to Europe.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold might stay at its current price, making it a competitive option in the foldable market.

We've been in the dark about the Pixel 9's U.S. prices, but that's finally changed as we've got fresh numbers for the Pro and Pro XL models, just days before the big launch.

A recent Reddit leak, picked up by Android Police, hints that the Pixel 9 Pro could start at $1,000 with a T-Mobile plan. Since the leak came from T-Mobile, it's likely we'll see different prices depending on the carrier.

Two Pixel 9 Pro models are listed at that price point. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is priced at $1,200 for both the 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Interestingly, Google is rumored to offer a storage upgrade and a free year of Gemini Advanced with Pixel 9 Pro preorders in Europe. The leaked U.S. prices hint that American buyers might get a similar preorder bonus.

Though the base Pixel 9 Pro is priced at $999, matching the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is actually the true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro. This could mean a price bump for the top-end model in Google’s lineup.

This leak hints at a $200 price increase over last year’s Pro model. If Google follows the same pricing trend for the base Pixel 9, we might see it debut at $900.

The leaked U.S. prices for the Pixel 9 series line up with the earlier European leaks. Despite regional factors affecting final costs, the trend of a base price for the Pixel 9 Pro and a premium for the Pixel 9 Pro XL stays the same.

While the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro might see price hikes, there are rumors that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold could keep the same price tag as its predecessor. This could make Google's foldable phone a more competitive choice in the high-end foldable market.

The leaked prices might be a letdown for consumers. While it’s not surprising given Google's growing focus on high-end hardware, these price hikes make Pixel phones feel more exclusive than before.