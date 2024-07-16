Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a? With this Prime Day deal, you don't have to choose

I really like the Pixel 8; it has all the best features of the Pixel 8 Pro but in a smaller chassis, and is fantastic to hold and use. You get the same great cameras, software, and hardware, and even the battery life is much better than previous years.

But the introduction of the Pixel 8a made the Pixel 8 obsolete; the 8a has most of the same features, and while it uses older cameras, it also takes great photos and videos. Usually, I'd just recommend getting the Pixel 8a over the standard model, but with Prime Day, the Pixel 8 is down to just $499 — the launch price of the 8a — making it a no-brainer. The Pixel 8a is also getting a discount and is down to $449, but given the $50 difference between the two, I'd recommend the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8: $699 $499 at Amazon The Pixel 8 continues to be a terrific choice if you need a smaller phone, and at $499, it is a downright steal. Do yourself a favor and get the 256GB model — you'll need the extra storage.

A big part of what makes the Pixel 8 great is the software; Google is the only manufacturer to provide a clean interface without any bloatware and plenty of useful AI-assisted features. At A Glance, Now Playing, Magic Eraser, Recorder, and Audio Magic Eraser make a huge difference in daily use, and these are the sort of utilities that actually benefit from machine learning.

Another major reason is the cameras; the Pixel 8 takes outstanding photos and videos in just about any scenario, and although it doesn't have a 5x zoom lens, it does a great job up to 3x. The hardware isn't on par with Qualcomm — with Google prioritizing AI instead — but it is great in daily use, and there are no slowdowns.

✅Recommended if: You're in the market for a small phone that's great to hold and use. The Pixel 8 has the same caliber of cameras as the Pixel 8 Pro, and the same great software features infused with AI. The battery life is better than previous generations, the software is a delight to use, and the screen is noticeably brighter.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a larger phone, need 5x optical zoom, or want to use Video Boost.

I wasn't a fan of the battery life of smaller Pixels, but Google addressed this issue this time around, and I routinely got a day's worth of use out of the Pixel 8. Similarly, the 120Hz OLED panel is significantly brighter than previous generations, and is on the same level as the best Android phones.