More Pixel 8 videos leak ahead of this week's launch, including an unboxing

What you need to know

A leaked Pixel 8 series ad showcases AI-powered features coming on both the Pixel phones.

It includes "Best Take, " the feature that uses AI to swap faces taken from multiple shots.

Meanwhile, the unboxing videos of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also show up online.

Being less than a few days before launch, leaks of the Pixel 8 seem unavoidable. A new leaked video ad of the Pixel 8 Pro highlights the prominent features we can expect to see at the launch, while both phones have already received something of an unboxing treatment.

The Pixel 8 ad was shared by Arsène Lupin on X (via 9to5Google). It emphasizes the benefits of switching from a previous Android handset to a Pixel 8 Pro and how secure and smooth the transfer process is. The latter offers easy transfer of apps, contacts, music, photos and videos, and text messages, including WhatsApp texts and iMessages.

Switch to Pixel - Pixel 8 (Pro) pic.twitter.com/hGfQbFDpugSeptember 30, 2023 See more

The video further showcases new and existing AI-powered features on the latest Pixel. One highlight is "Best Take," which uses AI and multiple shots from the camera to switch faces of people in the shot, which may be ideal if someone blinks in a photo or is making an unflattering facial expression.

The same feature was earlier seen in another leaked video that showcased another example of a family in a moving carousel and the ability to swap faces to make it an ideal photo.

Other highlighted features include Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and the ability to fix even older photos shot on previous devices. Lastly, the video showcases the quarterly Feature Drops on your Pixel devices.

Pixel 8 series unboxing videos

In addition to the leaked ad, unboxing videos have also shown up online. PRKreviews has already put up ASMR of the Pixel 8 in a beautiful grey color, which appears greenish in certain lighting conditions. The device comes with minimal packaging similar to the previous Pixel series, like the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The same YouTube channel has unboxed the Pixel 8 Pro as well, featuring the conventional Obsidian Black colorway. The packaging is again familiar with USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable coupled with a "Quick Switch" adapter.

As stated, it is a matter of days before we witness the official unveiling of both phones at the Made by Google event, where Google will no doubt show off all the colors and features of the upcoming smartphones.