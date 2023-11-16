The Google Pixel 8's Adobe raw support gives its camera a snazzy upgrade

What you need to know

Lightroom and Photoshop now recognize Pixel 8 raw files delivered in DNG format, and this recognition extends to various lenses on both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with each lens having its unique raw profile.

Pixel 8 raw files are delivered in the DNG format to make sure they're compatible with Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

Users need to have at least plug-in version 16.0.1 to utilize Adobe raw support on the Pixel 8 series.

Adobe's Camera Raw software has finally caught up to the Pixel 8 series, allowing you to import raw image files into Photoshop and Lightroom and unleash the full potential of your phone's camera (via 9to5Google).

Raw files are basically the untouched files straight from your camera's sensor. Unlike standard JPEGs, they pack in more data, including things like white balance, making them way more flexible for editing. JPEGs, on the flip side, sacrifice a bunch of data to save storage space, which means lower quality.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro already have some photo editing tricks up its sleeve, making them one of our favorite camera phones. But even if you've captured a stunning shot with your phone, the editing options built into the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro just don't cut it. This is where Adobe's Raw support comes in.

Going forward, you can slap those DNG files straight into Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and After Effects. These apps now play nice with photos from your selfie camera, wide-angle lens, or the main sensor at the back. And if you're rocking a Pixel 8 Pro, you can toss in shots from the telephoto lens too.

To enjoy this new Raw support, update your Pixel 8's Camera Raw plug-in to version 16.0.1. This will ensure your phone can capture and process raw images properly. Don't forget to give your Adobe apps a little love too—make sure they're rocking the latest updates to be all set for those fresh raw photos.

This update is a sweet addition to spice up the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, especially for photographers who've been eyeing them.