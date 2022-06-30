The Google Pixel 7 might shoot better selfie videos than the Pixel 6

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 7 could get a significant front camera upgrade.

According to new evidence, the upcoming device will support 4K selfie video recording.

On the other hand, the Pixel Tablet may only have one lens on the back.

Google has a penchant for leaving the rear cameras on its Pixel phones the same for a few generations before introducing a major upgrade, so it's not surprising that the Pixel 7 series will include camera hardware similar to the Pixel 6 phones. However, things might be slightly different with their selfie snappers.

New evidence suggests that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be able to record 4K videos with their front cameras. This is according to the code strings discovered by 9to5Google (opens in new tab) in the latest Google Camera app version (8.5).

If this pans out, the camera feature will be a significant upgrade only for the vanilla Pixel 7. The Google Pixel 6 lacked this capability, in contrast to its Pro sibling.

The standard model of Google's best Android phones only comes with an 8MP selfie camera, as opposed to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 11.1MP sensor. This could mean that the Pixel 7 will have the same sensor as the Pixel 7 Pro, though it's uncertain whether it will be similar to the one used in the Pixel 6 Pro.

9to5Google noted that the code found in the Camera app didn't reveal many differences between the upcoming Pixel models and their predecessors, so it's safe to assume Google will use the same 11.1MP camera from the Pixel 6 Pro on both upcoming Pixels.

The code also includes hints as to what the Pixel Tablet might be missing. It suggests that the tablet will only come with a single lens for its rear camera.

Several camera features from the Pixel 6 phones, including 4K video recording and slow-motion videos, might not make their way to the tablet, but that's fine. It is supposedly intended for indoor use, which means it could end up being a tablet that doubles as a smart home device. If Google decides to remove a few fancy features from its front-facing camera, it makes sense.

Assuming these indications hold true, the Pixel Tablet might be positioned as an entry-level device with an affordable price. However, the tablet won't make its debut until 2023, so take this information with a grain of salt.