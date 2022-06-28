OnePlus Nord N20 5G arrives as an unlocked version in the US

What you need to know

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is sold unlocked in the U.S. for $299.

The device is now available on T-Mobile (LTE/5G) and AT&T LTE.

Unfortunately, the device is still not available on Verizon.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G is now available across the U.S. unlocked, starting at $299. The device is currently listed on the OnePlus website and can be purchased in the Blue Smoke colorway. It features a single storage variant featuring 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage with expandable storage option up to 512GB via microSD card. It ships with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box.

Aside from the OnePlus website, the Nord N20 5G is also available for sale through Amazon and Best Buy, The Verge reports. The listing page allows users to check their carrier compatibility. Unfortunately, despite being sold unlocked, the page mentions that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G doesn't support Verizon bands, both LTE and 5G. And for AT&T, the device supports only B2/4/5/12/66 LTE bands, with no 5G band support. As for T-Mobile, the N20 5G supports both spectrums like the initial release.

Apart from this slight irregularity, customers can purchase the Nord N20 5G for $299, which is a moderate increase from the launch, costing $282. Consumers purchasing today can expect the device to be delivered by July 6th, the OnePlus site suggests.

The new OnePlus X-looking Nord N20 5G is one of the best Android under $300. As Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich mentions in his OnePlus Nord N20 5G review, it is a great-looking phone featuring a good AMOLED display and has an excellent camera system.

On paper, the device comes with a 6.43-inches Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G processor. For graphics, it utilizes an Adreno 619 GPU. The Nord N20 5G draws power from a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology. For authentication, the device has an under-display finger sensor and supports Face Unlock.

It has an excellent camera system involving a 64MP primary lens next to a 2MP macro and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, the device relies on a 16MP front camera. The other connectivity options of the device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 support, features NFC, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a USB Type-C interface.