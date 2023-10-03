OnePlus introduces a gorgeous Solar Red color variant, but there's a catch

What you need to know

OnePlus is rolling out a new Solar Red version of the OnePlus 11R in India.

The back is made out of vegan leather, and OnePlus says it mimics the feel of Sandstone.

In addition to the new color, the Solar Red OnePlus 11R will feature 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

OnePlus is known for launching unique colorways of its best phones, and while we haven't seen much of that in recent years, that's thankfully changing. The Chinese manufacturer rolled out the stunning OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey earlier this year, and it is now following it up with what may be one of its best limited-edition colors yet: OnePlus 11R Solar Red.

The Solar Red variant features a vibrant red hue that resembles the brand's color, and the best part is that it is made out of vegan leather. OnePlus says it designed the back to mimic the feel of Sandstone designs of years past, and the color along with the choice of material and texture should make for a pretty great combination.

"Beyond its hardware prowess, the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red is a true embodiment of luxury and sophistication. Meticulously crafted with a textured vegan leather back in OnePlus' iconic 'Red,' this performance smartphone offers more than just power. The vegan leather's rich and supple texture not only exudes opulence but also reimagines the classic sandstone like hand-feel, providing users with a comfortable grip that complements the device's premium aesthetics and adds a touch of nostalgia."

OnePlus isn't just changing the color here; the Solar Red OnePlus 11R features 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — this is clearly the ultimate version of the OnePlus 11R. In my OnePlus 11R review, I said that the phone is a better option than the regular OnePlus 11 given its focus on value and stellar cameras, and this version may just be the ideal phone if you're looking for an upgrade right now.

As for availability, the OnePlus 11R is likely to be sold exclusively in India — just like the Marble Odyssey version.

OnePlus hasn't divulged information on when the OnePlus 11R Solar Red will be available — or what it will cost — and without giving too much away, all I'll say is that you don't have to wait long to know more about this device.