OnePlus can't catch a break as more problems seem to arise in Germany

What you need to know

A report from Germany states OnePlus is finding itself in another patent dispute with InterDigital, a holder of "key patents" concerning 5G and other technologies.

OnePlus smartphones have disappeared from the country yet again, leaving behind its watches, tablets, and earbuds for consumers to purchase.

This issue mirrors what OnePlus (OPPO and Vivo) recently got out of with Nokia and its 5G technology patent dispute.

Reports state OnePlus is finding itself in the hot seat once again in Germany regarding a patent dispute for a familiar problem.

According to Allround-PC (German), Chinese OEM OnePlus is beginning to grapple with a new patent dispute with InterDigital. The publication states consumers and journalists in Germany have reported that a few of OnePlus' devices (smartphones) are no longer available for purchase in the country.

It's stated that this patent dispute mirrors what OnePlus just got itself out of with Nokia. The post says there's an ongoing legal dispute potentially concerning "5G connectivity and other communication technology." The publication states InterDigital holds "key patents" in both areas, meaning OnePlus may have a familiar trial ahead of it.

OnePlus offered the following statement to the publication:

"OnePlus places high value on intellectual property rights and fair access to standard essential patents, which is essential for driving innovation in the industry. We will continue to negotiate with InterDigital and wish to resolve this matter in an amicable way. Meanwhile, our commitment in Europe remains unchanged and we will continue to provide excellent products and services to our users."

The company didn't have much to add about when consumers can see OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 12, 11, etc. return. Moreover, online stores and the like have nothing to add, either. The report adds that consumers can still grab products like the OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 2.

OnePlus and OPPO had a long-standing dispute with Nokia in Germany, which involved the latter's 5G technology. This resulted in the stoppage of smartphone sales in the country while the three figures worked through the legality of the situation. OnePlus and OPPO were working to avoid an all-out ban in Germany after the Mannheim district court got involved in July 2022.

Another similarity between Nokia and this InterDigital situation is that OnePus could still sell "accessories" like earbuds and watches.

However, the dispute was settled earlier this year with Nokia as the company's smartphones (like OPPO and Vivo) returned to Germany.

The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 13 later this year.