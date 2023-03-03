OnePlus Ace 2V to launch in China soon, packing the MediaTek Dimensity 9000

What you need to know

The OnePlus Ace 2V will launch in China next week.

It will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset.

The device has a 120Hz AMOLED display 5,000mAh battery backed with 80W fast charging.

Nearly a month ago, OnePlus had a massive global launch. It introduced the flagship OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R (for India), the latter of which is labeled the OnePlus Ace 2 in the Chinese market. Now, the company is preparing a new phone launch dubbed the OnePlus Ace 2V.

Newly appointed President of OnePlus China, Louis Li, has shared the launch details of the OnePlus Ace 2V through his Weibo account (via GSMArena). The launch date is set for next week in China on March 7. He additionally shared teasers of the new Ace 2V that reveal the parameters to expect from the next OnePlus phone.

The teaser images reveal a familiar OnePlus phone design, notably similar to the Nord series. It has squared-off edges, an alert slider, a familiar-looking camera setup (similar to Nord N20 5G), and a centered punch-hole display.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

As for specs, the images indicate a 6.74-inch display featuring a peak brightness of up to 1,450 nits. It also comes with a higher 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The teaser images also indicate the display will have thinner bezels and support an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The Ace 2V will have last year's Dimensity 9000 chipset underneath, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Li has further confirmed that the Ace 2V will equip a 5,000mAh battery backed with OnePlus 80W charging speeds. The device will have NFC, measures 8.15mm in thickness, and weigh around 192 grams.

The specs look promising on paper for the Ace 2V, and this could be the next best mid-range Android handset slated for the Chinese release next week. It's possible the device might be dubbed the OnePlus Nord 3 for regions outside China, such as India, the U.K., and the U.S.

