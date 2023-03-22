The OnePlus 11 is now available for a 100-day test-drive, but there's a catch

What you need to know

OnePlus is currently running a trial program in which you can test-drive the OnePlus 11 for 100 days.

If you don't want to keep the phone, you can return it to the company before the return window expires.

The program only applies to devices purchased directly from OnePlus, and it is subject to the company's terms and conditions.

If you're still on the fence about purchasing OnePlus' latest flagship phone, the company is giving you a chance to try out the OnePlus 11 for a few months and return it if you don't want to keep it.

OnePlus' "100 Days No Regret" program (opens in new tab) allows customers to test-drive the device for 100 days if they purchase it between March 20 and April 30, 2023. If you don't like the phone within that period, you can ship it back to OnePlus and get a full refund.

It's worth noting that the promotion is quite a bit longer than any return window offered by other OEMs. So, if you buy the OnePlus 11 today or later next month, you can use it without risk until the end of June or early August.

There is, however, some fine print in OnePlus' offer. You can only participate in the program if you bought your unit directly from the company. You must also sign up for the program within 15 days of receiving the device.

"We want you to be completely confident in the new OnePlus 11 5G," says OnePlus' promotion page. "You can take your time getting to know the device, test out all its features, and see how it performs in your day-to-day life."

If, after 99 days or less, you decide the phone is not for you, you can request to return the device to OnePlus. The company will then send you a prepaid shipping label.

However, if OnePlus' technicians discover any damage, visible chips, or cracks on the unit, your return request will be denied. The phone must also be fully functional when returned, though minor scratches and normal wear and tear are acceptable.

The OnePlus 11 is one of our top picks for the best Android phones money can buy, owing to its stellar battery life and reliable performance. Plus, you get four Android OS updates, which is similar to what Samsung provides with its recent flagship phones. Our own Harish Jonnalagadda also writes in his review that the OnePlus 11 has the best main camera of any OnePlus phone to date.

If this sounds appealing to you, you can take the phone for a spin now without worrying, as long as you take good care of it.

