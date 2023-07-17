OnePlus unveils a fiery collaboration with Genshin Impact's Xiangling

What you need to know

Consumers are treated to a OnePlus 11 5G within the Genshin Impact-inspired custom box.

Users will discover a unique instruction booklet, special Xiangling and Guoba cards, and stickers inside.

The OnePlus collaboration with Genshin Impacts starts on July 21 with only 1,000 units available for purchase starting at $799.

OnePlus is collaborating with the well-known mobile, PC, and console game Genshin Impact.

The collaboration involves pairing the OnePlus 11 5G with Genshin Impact's head chef from Liyue Harbor, Xiangling. In a press release, the company states that within the Custom Gift Box, consumers will find a OnePlus 11 5G phone and many Genshin Impact-related items.

Opening the box will reveal colorful decorations of Xiangling, the Stove God, Guoba, and Liyue Harbor.

OnePlus states the collector's box resembles a bento box inspired by Genshin's Geo nation Liyue. Furthermore, it's decorated in a fiery red, representing the Pyro four-star character, Xiangling. One of the drawers in the center houses a complete set of merchandise created specifically for this OnePlus 11 collaboration.

Users will discover a Duoba SIM ejector tool, Xiangling stickers, and cards. OnePlus states the collector's edition-worthy cards are printed on eco-friendly metal paper.

Consumers opening the instruction booklet will find its initial layer of phone information designed after Guoba. Toward the middle, users will discover a 3D folding design representing Xiangling.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus) (Image credit: OnePlus)

The other compartment houses the OnePlus 11 as it features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the device contains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

To stay cool, OnePlus has equipped the device with Cryo-Velocity Cooling to ensure those lengthy sessions grinding for artifacts stays comfortable. The device also utilizes the company's new crystalline-graphite material placed within a new heat-dissipation structural design to further enhance the phone's cooling potential for games.

The OnePlus 11's HyperBoost Gaming Engine provides a lag-free and smooth gaming experience. With the inclusion of the GPA Frame Stabilizer, Genshin can continuously run at 60fps. Additionally, O-sync reduces a user's touch response times for timely abilities and elemental bursts.

Consumers will also find a 5,000mAh battery in the OnePlus 11 alongside 80W fast charging, said to take the device from zero to full charge in 27 minutes.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Those in the U.S. and Canada can grab their limited edition box collaboration between OnePlus and Genshin Impact on July 21 at 10 am ET. OnePlus states there will only be 1,000 boxes available, so if you're interested, act quickly. The OnePlus and Genshin Impact custom gift box will go for $799 USD and $1,114 CAD.

If users cannot purchase a box set from the OnePlus website directly, Best Buy will also have some in stock for purchase beginning at the previously mentioned time and date.