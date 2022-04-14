The OnePlus 10 Pro goes on sale globally, gains Verizon certification

What you need to know

The OnePlus 10 Pro is officially available to purchase in global markets.

Verizon has certified the device to work on its 5G network, albeit sans mmWave.

There are several deals available from OnePlus, T-Mobile, and other retailers.

After what seemed like months of waiting following its launch in China earlier this year, the OnePlus 10 Pro is officially available for purchase in the United States and global markets.

The device was the sole flagship launch from OnePlus, deviating from its usual base and pro variants that have arrived in the past few models. Still, it comes with impressive specs and a great design, sporting a Hasselblad-tuned 48MP triple-camera setup, a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the latest Snapdragon chipset.

In our OnePlus 10 Pro review, Harish Jonalaggadda notes how the device "nails the basics" when compared to the best Android phones, offering solid performance, particularly for gaming.

For anyone interested in purchasing the OnePlus 10 Pro, it's available in the U.S. at major retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. If you purchase one from Amazon, you can receive a free Echo Show 8, while buying it from Best Buy will snag you a $100 gift card.

OnePlus is offering a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 along with a $100 trade-in bonus.

T-Mobile is the only U.S. carrier that sells the OnePlus 10 Pro, and those on the Magenta Max can get one for free with a trade-in. This model also features an official IP rating.

Verizon doesn't sell the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the carrier tells us that the device is now certified to work on its network. Anyone interested in picking up the device can purchase it at one of the retailers and slip in a Verizon SIM card. Although, it's important to note that the device doesn't support mmWave, for those of you that want access to the fastest 5G speeds possible.

AT&T customers are out of luck, as the OnePlus 10 Pro does not support the carrier's 5G network.