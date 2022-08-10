OnePlus 10 Pro owners can now give OxygenOS 13 beta (Android 13) a shot

What you need to know

The first OxygenOS 13 open beta based on Android 13 is rolling out to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

It includes numerous bugs, such as blurry photos with Ultra Dark mode and freezing screen when taking videos.

For the time being, the open beta is available only in India and North America.

With the release of the fourth and final Android 13 beta to Google Pixel phones last month, it's only a matter of time before other OEMs roll out their own Android skin. The latest to hit the push button is OnePlus.

The company has rolled out the first open beta of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 to the OnePlus 10 Pro. If you own one of the company's best Android phones and reside in the United States or India, you can get an early taste of OxygenOS 13 from today.

OnePlus officially shared bits of what its next software upgrade has in store for consumers during the OnePlus 10T debut last week. Unsurprisingly, it bears striking similarities to OPPO's ColorOS in terms of design. That is not, of course, unexpected given the unification of the OnePlus and OPPO brands.

The open beta isn't for the faint of heart, however. As you might expect, it includes a plethora of bugs and issues, all of which are listed in this changelog (opens in new tab). Some of the glaring problems include blurry photos when taking multiple shots of people with Ultra Dark mode. In some instances, the screen will freeze when taking videos in specific scenarios. Taking photos in the dark with Night Mode will also lead to black pictures.

While the early beta is currently available only on OnePlus' most recent flagship, it's expected to arrive on the OnePlus 9 series in the coming weeks and on the OnePlus 8 range (quite surprisingly) in the future.

OnePlus joins Samsung in releasing an Android skin based on Android 13. The South Korean tech giant took its turn a few days ago with the rollout of the first One UI 5 beta for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in Germany, South Korea, and the U.S.