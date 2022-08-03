OnePlus does the right thing, will roll out OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

What you need to know

OnePlus has confirmed that it will deliver the Android 13 build to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

Both devices launched with Android 10 out of the box, and were guaranteed to receive two updates.

There's no timeline as to when the phones will pick up the OxygenOS update.

OnePlus has officially unveiled the OnePlus 10T at a launch event in New York, and alongside the device, it announced OxygenOS 13. The software isn't ready for a release just yet, with the Chinese manufacturer stating that it will be rolling out sometime later in the year.

For now though, OnePlus showed off an early look at the Android 13-based interface at the launch, sharing some of the new features that are debuting in OxygenOS 13. There's a new design language that's meant to be minimalist, new additions to AOD — including Spotify integration — changes to the launcher to accommodate large folders, and a lot more.

But what's particularly interesting is the list of devices that will get the OxygenOS 13 release. OnePlus shared the full list of devices that will be updated to Android 13, and a noteworthy inclusion is the OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro launched with Android 10 out of the box, and both devices have already received their two guaranteed platform updates.

In that sense, it's good to see that OnePlus will deliver a third Android OS update to its 2020 phones. The OnePlus 8T was the first phone to launch with Android 11 out of the box, so it was a shoe-in to get Android 13 anyway, but I'm glad that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro aren't being left out. OnePlus did something similar with the OnePlus 6 and 6T, rolling out a third platform update to both phones last year.

OnePlus hasn't said when the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will make the switch to Android 13, but it will be a long wait. The 10 Pro is first in line to get the update, followed by the 10T. If history is any indication, we're looking at the latter half of 2023 before the stable OxygenOS 13 update makes its way to either device. That said, better late than never.