One UI 4.1’s ‘Smart Widgets’ feature isn’t available on all Samsung Galaxy phones

What you need to know

Samsung’s Smart Widgets feature isn’t available on all Galaxy devices running One UI 4.1.

The feature is currently available only on the flagship Galaxy S22 and S21 series devices.

It isn’t clear if Samsung will expand the feature to more Galaxy phones in the future.

Samsung’s One UI 4.1, which debuted along with the Galaxy S22 series phones last month, brings quite a few new features — including Google Duo live sharing and an enhanced Object Eraser feature. As reported by SamMobile, however, it looks like a nifty One UI 4.1 feature hasn’t yet made its way to all eligible devices.

Smart Widget is a feature that allows users to save space by stacking up to 7 widgets on their home screen and accessing them by swiping to the left or right. It analyzes user contexts and behaviors to ensure the most relevant stacked widget is displayed automatically. Disappointingly, the Smart Widgets feature appears to be limited to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S21 series phones right now.

The feature isn’t available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which started receiving the One UI 4.1 update last week. Samsung’s One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy mid-range Galaxy A52 5G doesn’t include the feature either.

The feature doesn’t appear to be particularly resource-intensive, so it isn’t clear why Samsung hasn’t made Smart Widgets available to Galaxy A52 5G users. What is even more surprising is that the company’s best foldable phones have also been left out. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pack similar hardware as the Galaxy S21 series phones.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed a reason behind the move, there is still a small possibility of the feature rolling out to Galaxy Z and A series phones sometime later this year. But for now, it looks unlikely that Smart Widgets will roll out to older Samsung foldables like the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip with One UI 4.1.