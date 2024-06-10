One of the best cheap Android phones has crashed to its lowest price EVER

The cheap phone deals just keep on coming lately, but we're certainly not complaining. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the unlocked OnePlus 12R for $50 off, bringing this affordable Android phone down to its lowest price ever. It's a well-designed phone that isn't too expensive normally, and with this deal, it's a pretty good bang for your buck.

From its well-liked AMOLED display to its battery life and fast charging, buyers often appreciate this phone, and the current price makes the purchase even easier to justify.

OnePlus 12R: $499.99 $449.99 at Amazon The OnePlus 12R is a great phone for the price, and with $50 off, it's looking even more appealing. It comes with a bright, good-looking 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also charges super quickly in about 35 minutes, and the battery will reliably get you about a day and a half per charge. The OnePlus 12R also features decent cameras, though some of the auxiliary lenses are slightly lacking. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99 | Walmart - $669.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a phone with a particularly good-looking AMOLED display; you want a phone with excellent battery life and fast charging speeds; resistance to dust and water is a selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with the OnePlus 12 for more software updates; you want a phone with wireless charging; you're looking for a phone that will let you run games at higher than 60fps.

The classic "flagship killer", the OnePlus 12R is one of the best cheap Android phones out there, while still offering great hardware and specs. Between the 6.78-inch AMOLED display, the overall premium-feeling design, and its smooth performance, this phone is pretty impressive at this price point, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. It also comes with IP65 dust and water resistance, and between 128GB and 256GB of storage. Battery life can consistently reach about a day and a half per charge, and it charges up in just a bit over 30 minutes.

Don't expect as many software updates as the OnePlus 12, with the 12R only offering three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates. While some of the auxiliary cameras aren't the best, you'll still get pretty good photo and video quality with the normal lenses under most circumstances.

All in all, this phone dropping to its lowest price ever is a good deal, and it's not likely to last long.