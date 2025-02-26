Nothing just showed off another Phone 3a design with a Pixel 7 Pro-like camera bar

What you need to know

Nothing posted another Phone 3a teaser on X, which left people a little confused after its previous one.

The company showcased a device in white with a smaller, minimalistic vertical triple camera array, mirroring the Pixel 7 Pro's style.

Two days ago, Nothing talked about the design elements of its Phone 3a Series, which includes the base model and a Phone 3a Pro.

Users on X did a double take today (Feb. 26) as Nothing posted another teaser for an upcoming phone.

Early this morning, Nothing posted a teaser showcasing the rear panel and camera array for a device it claims is in the Phone 3a Series. The company's tagline reads, "Technically refined. Enlightened in every aspect." Many of the comments wondered how this could be as a teaser for the Phone 3a was posted earlier this week — which looked nothing (no pun intended) like this one.

Today, Nothing's teaser shows a white device with three, curved Glyph lighting LEDs around a vertical camera bar.

The bar looks quite reminiscent of Google's old Pixel 7 Pro as it pits its primary and ultrawide lenses together, but provides a separate cutout for its telephoto. The device Nothing is teasing might follow that same trend as it displays three total lenses in a more minimalistic manner.

There also appears to be a small camera bump, though it's hard to discern that for sure with a direct view like this.

Phone (3a) Series. Technically refined. Enlightened in every aspect. pic.twitter.com/vDJlSh7IycFebruary 26, 2025

While this may seem confusing to some, it's not entirely, not after you dig into a separate teaser two days ago about the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The device in the short video showed off a gray device with a massive, circular camera housing with three lenses: a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The triple array also features quite a hefty camera bump, but it's still surrounded by a few of the company's signature Glyph lighting LEDs.

So, while Nothing had separated the two by name in its teasers, it seems its latest official look is a glimpse into the base Phone 3a model.

The company's been on a teaser spree recently as it also gave us a brief (vague) look at the Phone 3a's camera button. Similar to Apple's iPhone 16, the Phone 3a Series is expected to receive a camera button, which would let users snap a photo without tapping their display. It's unclear if the button will only feature shutter functions or if it'll take things further like Apple.

With all the teasers, it's easy to forget that Nothing is gearing up for a March launch for the Phone 3a Series. While sign-ups have begun, users can also expect its flagship Phone 3 to make an appearance "this year," per Nothing's Akis Evangelidis.