Nothing shows off Phone 3a with a massive camera bump in latest teaser

What you need to know

Nothing released a YouTube video explaining the design process for the Phone 3a series, including the big camera bump.

The move comes just after key official videos of the Phone 3a series were leaked — some of the same shots from the leak are in this 10-minute video.

Nothing also shared a teaser on X showcasing the smartphones.

Nothing's official reveal of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro is nearing, with a date set for March 4. However, the design of the two midrange smartphones leaked in its entirety over the weekend, leaving little to the imagination. The company followed that up with multiple teasers on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube today, Feb. 24, that provide further insight into the design of these phones.

The full-length video posted to Nothing's YouTube channel lasts more than 10 minutes and shows off the design of the Nothing Phone 3a series. While not specified, the device discussed and showcased appears to be the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, based on recent rumors and leaks. It has a large, circular, and centered camera bump with three rear camera sensors and a flash.

In an earlier teaser, Nothing revealed that two of those three rear camera sensors use 50MP lenses. There's a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Meet Phone (3a) Series. First hands-on experience with NEO Gamma.@1x_tech pic.twitter.com/U7vuinDVR7February 24, 2025

Nothing says it experimented with multiple versions of the Phone 3a design, starting with a camera housing similar to that of the Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus. Later, the phone's design evolved with the camera housing shown off today. There's also a chance that some of the designs showcased in the video influenced the Nothing Phone 3a, which hasn't been shown off yet.

(Image credit: Nothing)

From the video, it looks like the Phone 3a Pro's camera bump is quite large. You can't really pick up on it from the back, but it's evident from the side, as you can see in the still image taken from the official Nothing video. Around the gargantuan camera housing, there are three light strips that make up the Glyph Interface.

The SECRETS behind Phone (3a) - YouTube Watch On

You can watch the full video above to learn more about the Nothing Phone 3a series. In typical Nothing fashion, the company is tricking out information about its upcoming devices ahead of their March 4 unveiling.