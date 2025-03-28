What you need to know

Nothing Phone 3a users currently have free access to Essential Space, but code hints at a possible $120/year subscription.

Mentions of “free trials” and “AI credits” suggest some AI features might require a subscription or credits.

Nothing is working on “Flip to Record,” "Smart Collections" for auto-organizing, and "Focused Search" for deep AI-powered searches.

Nothing’s new budget phones have a fancy AI button (Essential Key) tied into the Essential Space app. It currently powers tools like Camera Capture, but rumors suggest some AI perks might go premium in the future.

Currently, the Essential Key and its AI-powered Essential Space app are free to use for Nothing Phone 3a users during its early access phase, but that might not last. Android Authority dug into the code and found hints that Nothing could be gearing up to charge $120 a year for access.

For the uninitiated, Essential Space acts as a smart media hub, storing screenshots and recordings captured using the Essential Key button. Powered by AI, it organizes files, makes searching easy, and even generates notes, summaries, and to-do lists automatically.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Potential paywall

Android Authority has uncovered mentions of "free trials" and "AI credits," hinting at a possible paywall. It looks like users might get a taste of certain features for free, but unlocking the full AI experience could require a subscription or buying credits.

Nothing is already teasing new tricks for the Phone 3a series, like "Flip to Record." It's a handy feature that starts voice recording when you place the phone face down.

A more profound look into the code hints at two upcoming Essential Space features: "Smart Collections" and "Focused Search." While they’re not live yet, the names suggest Smart Collections could auto-organize content, while Focused Search might offer AI-powered, deep device searches.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

One-year trial in the works?

Buried in the code, there's a mention of a "1 year free trial." This looks like it might only apply to certain new features when they drop instead of the whole Essential Space platform.

Just because these code hints exist doesn’t mean everything in Essential Space will go behind a paywall. Nothing might roll out a tiered system, keeping the basics free while charging for premium AI features.

The company has confirmed nothing yet, but the signs are there. Nothing told Android Authority that Essential Space is still in its free early access phase and that no pricing decisions have been made yet. However, the discovered code hints suggest the company is seriously weighing its monetization options.