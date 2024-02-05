Fresh Nothing Phone 2a renders omit the glyph interface

What you need to know

First possible renders of the Nothing Phone 2a surface.

The renders differ slightly from the previously hinted design.

We may not see the glyph interface on the cost-effective Phone 2a smartphone.

Nothing recently confirmed the Phone 2a's existence, with the expected launch happening soon. Ahead of its release, we have some fresh new renders of the device revealing some key design details.

The renders come from prominent leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix. He has shared the renders of the Phone 2a. The showcased render shows us the device's appearance before the launch.

Sooo... Seems like the #Nothing Phone 2a leaks were wrong or at least not that reliable so far because...THIS actually is the #NothingPhone2a! (very first look through official press render)😏On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/d2oLhFlBDk pic.twitter.com/cg44Rsd9DTFebruary 5, 2024 See more

According to Nothing, the Phone 2a will be against the affordable Android phones, which can be seen on the revamped back panel. The company omits the much-liked glyph interface on this cost-effective Phone 2a.

Yet, we could see a translucent-like back panel as opposed to the actual translucent back as seen on the previous Phone (1) and Phone (2). Consider taking this information with a grain of salt, as the showcased render doesn't specifically assure it is a transparent panel.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ Via Smartprix)

Aside from the minor details, the Phone 2a will have a dual camera setup. According to earlier leaks, it will likely have a 50MP primary sensor and another 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Looks like @nothing Phone (2a) (aerodactly) got leaked! It appears to retain the camera position from Phone (1) and Phone (2), but with a different looking flashVia. https://t.co/1dh4yS8jwM pic.twitter.com/xw5HOrkHCLFebruary 5, 2024 See more

The render from OnLeaks resembles a leaked real-life image shared on Reddit via Max Jambor on X. The rear cameras align precisely with the device, which appears to be in a closed protective case.

Nothing Phone 2A hands on images via https://t.co/2wiaINX5XpSpecifications 📱 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display120Hz refresh rate🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset🍭 Android 13 most probably 📸 50MP Samsung GN9+ 50MP JN1 rear camera📷 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera - Colour… pic.twitter.com/rjtoSMIr1dFebruary 4, 2024 See more

Interestingly, another leak from Reddit (via Abhishek Yadav) shows a hands-on image of Phone 2a. It is also seen in a protective case that matches the earlier leak, wherein the cameras are aligned horizontally toward the center of the rear panel. The same earlier leak pointed out that there would be a glyph interface with minimal LED straps rather than the multiple ones seen on the Phone (2).

Both leaked phones before the launch indicate that nothing has been tested for a couple of prototypes or models for Phone 2a — one with a new glyph interface and the other opting for a tried-and-tested design and the missing glyph lights. As we approach the launch, which is likely happening at MWC 2024, we can see which models will see the light of day.