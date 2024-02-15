Nothing Phone 2a price leak doubles down on its budget market 'shake up'

What you need to know

A new leak from a French publication states the Nothing Phone 2a could see pricing of €349 and €399.

These rumored prices could be paired with its suggested RAM/internal storage specs of 8/128GB and 12/256GB, respectively.

Nothing confirmed the Phone 2a will launch on March 5, but we might get a little teaser during the company's appearance at MWC 2024.

Some alleged pricing information has leaked about Nothing's upcoming mid-range smartphone.

According to Dealabs Magazine (French), the device will supposedly launch with two RAM/internal storage variants: 8/128GB and 12/256GB. The publication adds, these could be priced at €349 and €399, respectively. These prices undercut the original Nothing Phone 1 by a small margin and are severely cheaper than its flagship Phone 2.

The leak adds both variants will likely arrive in black and white colorways. Dealabs states prices may vary from country to country in the EU.

If we were to convert (and estimate) U.S.-based prices, the Phone 2a would arrive at approximately $375 and $429. However, it might be pointless to do so as, according to The Verge, the Phone 2a isn't arriving in the U.S. as consumers expect. The company confirmed that the upcoming budget device will only arrive to developers through its "Developer Program," similar to the behavior of the first Nothing Phone.

(Image credit: Nicolas Sutrich)

We won't have to wait much longer as Nothing is gearing up to reveal the Phone 2a on March 5. In a video featuring the company's CEO, Carl Pei, the "budget segment" is what they're targeting with the next device. While Nothing aims to "shake up" that side of the market, Pei is targeting young and creative consumers with a device that's been designed with care and attention.

Pei then elaborated on his distaste with various larger tech companies and how they handle their mid-range or budget devices.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2a has been rumored to arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. Despite the chip's 200MP capabilities, the device is suggested to launch with a 50MP primary lens and a 32MP selfie camera. That previous batch of leaks also contained a purported rendering of the Phone 2a, which turned out to be inaccurate.

That fake render puts us back where we were, likely receiving a device that features a horizontal camera array on its rear panel with two camera sensors. The Phone 2a should also feature a minimalistic take on Nothing's Glyph Lighting array, which is a unique system users can use to keep track of orders and more.

Additionally, Nothing could give us a little teaser about its budget device as the company is hosting an event at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.