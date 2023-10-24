It's finally easier to buy a Nothing Phone (2)

What you need to know

The Nothing Phone (2) is now available on Amazon in the U.S.

The 256GB storage model goes for $709, while the 512GB model retails for $789.99.

Both models come with 12GB RAM and Nothing OS, but neither is compatible with Verizon's network.

Are you an AT&T or T-Mobile subscriber and in the market for a new phone? Bored of the same old slab phones and don't want to spend the extra money on one of the best folding phones? Nothing might have exactly what you're looking for, and it's now easier to buy a Nothing Phone (2) thanks to its newfound availability on Amazon.

As I said in my Nothing Phone (2) review, Nothing's latest flagship phone is a solid smartphone that's well worth your time and money. At $700, it's the same price as the Google Pixel 8 yet despite all of Google's AI tools and its seven-year software promise, there are still plenty of reasons to choose a Nothing Phone (2).

First off, for folks like me, the Nothing Phone (2) is one of the best phones for PWM-sensitive people. That's because the phone's OLED display flickers at 1,920Hz — a substantially higher rate than the Google Pixel 8's frankly dangerous 240Hz.

Not only that, but the Nothing Phone (2)'s processor is more powerful than the Pixel 8's for most tasks, including gaming. It even delivers better battery life, as well. Plus, the Nothing Phone (2) supports 45W charging, meaning it tops up 50% faster than Google's latest.

And Nothing has been really good about updating its phones in a timely manner, already testing the Android 14 update with lots of new features that people have been asking for. And don't forget about great Nothing Phone (2) cases like these bumper cases from Tudia, which protect your shiny new phone without ruining the beautiful glowing transparent aesthetic!