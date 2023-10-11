Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 rolls out to Phone (2)

What you need to know

Nothing OS 2.5 claims to be the company's most significant update after OS 2.0.

It brings Android 14 to the device for the first alongside the new monochrome theme and several other relevant features.

Nothing OS also gets nifty new changes like new widgets library interface, photos widget, amongst others.

Nothing is keeping its promise to roll out timely updates for its phones, and Phone (2) is the first one to receive a significant new update over the current Nothing OS 2.0

The new release comes as Nothing OS 2.5, which brings an exclusive preview of Android 14 in beta, dubbed Open Beta 1. It brings Android 14's exclusive features like a monochrome color theme and a new back gesture during app interaction. The layout of Quick Settings is also updated with the latest release, and the company has added Nothing earbuds icons.

Nothing OS 2.5 is our most significant update since the launch of OS 2.0. Packed with exciting new features to make your smartphone experience as efficient and personal as possible.

Android 14 on Pixel phones like the Pixel 7 Pro and older models have brought a new set of shortcuts for the lock screen. These include a do-not-disturb, QR code scanner, flashlight, and video camera. Some of these are included in the Phone (2), which makes it the first non-Pixel phone to get such nifty features.

Further, users can now set ringtone and notification volumes separately with the new update — thanks to a new interface with the latest Android 14-based update on the Phone (2). There are new regional settings added to customize unit and number preferences.

(Image credit: Nicolas Sutrich)

While the aforementioned ones are Android 14-exclusive related features, the latest release also brings prominent new improvements to Nothing OS. According to the changelog shared on the community post, the recent changes can be seen in the updated widgets library interface, making Nothing-made widgets look more prominent.

Likewise, a new photos widget will allow users to display their favorite photos on the Home Screen and Lock Screen. A new screenshot editor is included in the update, accompanied by a new menu giving users additional editing options. Additionally, Phone (2) users can quickly take a screenshot with a three-finger swipe.

The back gesture also gets Nothing's touch when it comes to design. The lock screen customizations also get redesigned, giving users a "more comprehensive view of options."

The other design changes to the home screen include the ability to hide app icons on the home screen and app drawers. The wallpapers also get a new glass filter to make them look unique. Also, solid color wallpapers are added to give users more customization options.

The new release is a promising update for the Phone (2) users, and we expect Phone (1) users to join the bandwagon sometime later this year. Meanwhile, Phone (2) users must be on the latest Nothing OS 2.0.3 version, to be eligible to install the new OS 2.5 Open Beta 1.

Users can download the "NOS_Beta_Tool.apk '' from the link provided in the community post and head over to Settings> System> Update to Beta version to get started with the latest Android 14-based beta.