The Nothing phone (1) survives durability test that the OnePlus 10 Pro couldn’t

What you need to know

The Nothing phone (1) withstands concerted bending in this durability test.

It sustained scratches all over, but the body remained intact despite heavy beating.

The phone's front and back panels are protected by a Gorilla Glass 5, with an aluminum frame to boot.

The Nothing phone (1) has survived concerted bending in a durability test by Zach Nelson, also known as JerryRigEverything on YouTube, who puts the device through its paces to see how well it handles heavy beating.

As usual, Nelson’s test involved scraping the phone's body using a metal razor blade, leading to nasty scratches all over phone's aluminum frame and front panel. This highlights the need to put a protective screen cover on the device.

The Nothing phone (1) obviously did not fare well in the scratch test. Scratches became visible on the screen at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves appearing at level 7. While the screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, it doesn't appear to be completely resistant to sharp objects.

As part of JerryRigEverything's signature rigorous durability test, the Nothing phone (1) was eventually bent to see how much flex it could resist. Most devices can hold out against concerted bending, though they tend to manifest some snapped glass or slightly bent metal in the end. The same test was performed on the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, which spectacularly snapped in half.

Nothing's mid-range device surprisingly survived Nelson's bend test. The fancy LED lights on the back didn't even show signs of breaking. That said, you could hear little noises inside each time Nelson attempted to break the device in half.

Several factors might have contributed to the phone's remarkable stamina. Its front and back panels are made of Gorilla Glass 5. It also has an aluminum frame.

While durability is not exactly the Nothing phone (1)'s main selling point, it's impressive to see the device stay in one piece after a heavy beating. However, if you want to give your phone extra protection, you can get one of the best cases for the Nothing phone (1).