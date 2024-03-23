News Weekly: Massive Apple lawsuit, Pixel market share continues to grow, and more

AC News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column, where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, Apple might use Gemini for its iPhone, Pixel shares continue to grow in the U.S. despite a drop in sales, Android 15 brings satellite connectivity, Apple gets sued for iPhone monopoly, and why the Samsung Galaxy Z fold doesn't unfold flat

Apple wants Gemini

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Read more here.

Yes, you heard that right. Apple and Google could be working together.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is currently in talks with Google as it looks at bringing Gemini's AI models to the iPhone. Some sources say that Gemini's array would be integrated into Apple's generative AI features that are being developed for the iPhone. These new Gemini-backed capabilities will reportedly be available on Apple's iOS 18, which will be released later this year.

iPhones could get AI-based image creation, and the update could enable features like "writing essays based on simple prompts." Apple has reportedly been testing its own Learning Language Model in the past year, such as its own AI chatbot called "Apple GPT." However, it looks like the company is leaning towards Google's 'more superior' AI model.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook said he is looking at implementing Apple's version of AI features onto the iPhone on a "very thoughtful basis."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google Pixel seems to be a U.S. favorite

(Image credit: Android Central)

Read more here.

A new report suggests that Google’s Pixel sales dropped by 14%, but its market share has increased to approximately 5% in the U.S. The figures from the International Data Corporation (IDC) tell us that in 2023, Google Pixel devices claimed 4.6% of the U.S. market, an increase from 3.6% in 2022. This means that Google now has the fourth-largest market share in the country.

Google unlocked handset sales are on the rise and account for 9% of total sales. However, to keep up with Samsung (20%) and Apple (19%), Google has a long way to go. According to Anthony Scarsella, Research Director at IDC, "Apple and Samsung continue strengthening their hold on the US smartphone market, with the two vendors combining for 74.2 percent of the market. This represents an all-time high market share for the two vendors."

Another Android 15 peek

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Read more here.

Google has released another sneak peek of Android 15 for developers before the big open beta premiers in April. The latest release shows better ways to chat even when the device's signals are weak, support for apps on the tiny screens of flippable phones, and more.

(Image credit: Google)

The most prominent feature that Google gave a peek into is its satellite connectivity, which allows users to stay connected no matter where they are. On Android 14, Google introduced a feature that allowed your phone to recognize multiple languages for audio and switch between them automatically; with Android 15, it wants to improvise on this feature and give apps the opportunity to run this seamlessly.

This update focuses on ensuring apps run smoothly rather than adding new features. Google has also been working on tightening up privacy, security, and the overall user experience. This developer preview of Android 15 is mainly for app makers preparing for the next big Android release, which will probably drop in the fall.

Apple gets sued for illegal 'iPhone monopoly'

(Image credit: Future)

Read more here.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Apple on Thursday (Mar 21) for monopolizing the smartphone market. Along with 16 other district attorneys, the DOJ is targeting the tech giant for its "anti-competitive practices."

The antitrust lawsuit claims that Apple takes advantage of its dominant ecosystem and monopoly power to extract more money from consumers, developers, and others. The lawsuit targets Apple's most-priced possessions, the iPhone and the Apple Watch, as well as messaging, how the company handles cloud streaming games, and more.

The DOJ says that the company has always known that this kind of dominance has been threatened by other factors, such as innovative products and apps. And instead of responding to these competitive threats by lowering the prices of its products for consumers, Apple has always wriggled its way out by imposing a series of "shapeshifting rules and restrictions in its App Store guidelines."

The complaint talks about how Apple has blocked cross-platform messaging, the compatibility of its devices with Android phones, and the restriction of developers from creating apps that would bring about advancements in technology, among others. They accuse Apple of knowingly bringing about strategies to make customers reliant on their products.

According to The Verge, Apple responded to the lawsuit, stating that it threatened its identity and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.

Some Galaxy Z Folds aren't unfolding flat

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Read more here.

Some Galaxy Z Fold users have been reporting a peculiar issue—their phones aren't unfolding all the way. However, one Reddit user has managed to uncover the reason behind this. He believes that debris finds its way into the moving part of the hinge. To solve the problem, all he had to do was dismantle the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and remove debris from the hinge by hand.

In the post, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 user described having an increasingly difficult time opening their smartphone completely flat. After failed attempts to get Samsung to repair or replace the Galaxy Z Fold 4, he decided to take apart the device, revealing a collection of lint, thread, and other debris trapped inside the hinge that prevented it from opening. After putting the device back together, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was able to open completely flat again.

This could hint at a bigger problem that tech companies should address while making foldables. Dust, debris, and other small particles could impact the overall performance of the device. The issue of folding phones not opening flat became an important topic around the launch of the Google Pixel Fold, which some claim is not able to unfold flat. One of our units at Android Central seems to be limited to 178-179 degrees rather than the full 180 degrees.

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: