New Verizon deal just dropped — grab a free Google Pixel 8 with a new line, no trade-in required!

If you've been looking for a Google Pixel 8 deal that doesn't require a trade-in, we finally have some good news to share. Verizon has launched an offer that'll make the flagship phone 100% free, and all you need to do is add a line with an eligible data plan. The savings appear in the form of $800 (the cost of a Pixel 8 128GB) spread out over 36 months, and both the Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans will do the trick. Of course, this deal only really makes sense if you want to be a Verizon customer, but if you've been planning to update your wireless service anyway, it's an awesome opportunity.

Google Pixel 8 128GB: $799.99 FREE with new line at Verizon Add an eligible line to your Verizon service and the carrier will give you enough promo credits to make the Google Pixel 8 completely free — no trade-in required! This 2023 flagship phone is no slouch either, coming complete with a bunch of AI-powered software features, outstanding camera tech, and enough guaranteed OS updates to keep you satisfied for years to come. Price comparison: Best Buy - $759.99 | Amazon - $672.90

✅Recommended if: you want an awesome new phone without going through the hassle of a trade-in.

❌Skip this deal if: you live in an area with poor Verizon coverage; you don't enjoy Google-powered software.

Like we mentioned above, this deal on the Google Pixel 8 only works if you add a line with either the Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plan from Verizon. These two plans cost $90/month and $80/month per line, respectively, but multi-line discounts can knock this price down considerably if you bring the whole family. Both plans come with unlimited talk, text, and 5G Ultra Wideband data, plus you get a mobile hotspot, HD streaming, and savings when you bundle your mobile service with home internet. Unlimited Ultimate also throws in international talk, text, and data to over 210 countries worldwide.

Once you settle on a plan, you can add perks for an additional $10 per month. These add-ons include goodies like streaming subscriptions, additional mobile hotspot data, and even a Walmart Plus membership, plus you'll have the option to mix and match new perks every month. With that being said, despite the many Verizon deals that are available, the Big Three carrier doesn't exactly offer the cheapest wireless plans in the world. If you don't need a new Pixel 8 and you're simply trying to save money on your phone bill, check out our guide to the best MVNO deals of the month instead.