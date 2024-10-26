Motorola is using the Razr to come after your iPhones, and it's working

Getting consumers to move from iOS to Android (or vice versa) is no easy feat, and companies like Samsung and Google have been trying various ways to convince users to make the switch, to some degree of success. Motorola may be somewhat of an underdog in the Android space these days, but the company has gone through a major shift in recent years to draw more consumers to its brand, with smartphone sales reaching record highs in 2024. Now, Motorola is seeing the fruits of its labor reach even iPhone users, and a company executive tells me how the company used the success of the Razr to steal iPhone users away.

A phone you can feel proud of

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of flip phones, and I feel like the Razr has set the standard for what a modern flip phone should be. Not only does the design stand out by evoking a sense of nostalgia and ingenuity (foldables are still somewhat niche), but the large cover screen is exceptionally functional, supporting full app use and selfies from the primary camera without needing to open the phone. It’s no wonder iPhone users, in particular, are interested in the Razr, according to Nicole Hagen, Motorola’s head of global product marketing.

I had an opportunity to interview Hagen during Lenovo Tech World 2024, during which the company revealed some interesting points regarding its growth while providing a look at its upcoming Moto AI features. In our interview, Hagen addressed how Motorola has started leaning into premium devices after being more of a major player in the budget space for years.

“We really started leaning into, from a brand perspective, more premium devices,” she said, explaining that “premium” can be a perception at any price point, including more affordable and accessible phones like Motorola is known for. “But from a Motorola standpoint, we want to make sure that we can offer those consumers a device that they can feel proud of.”

The 2023 Razr Plus was my first foldable phone, and I was immediately drawn to it, using it as my primary device for a whole year. There were some shortcomings, such as battery life, camera quality, and the lack of particularly strong water resistance, but that was all addressed with the new Razr Plus 2024. In addition to a much better camera and longer-lasting battery, the phone brings an even larger cover screen at four inches and improved software that enhances the experience of using the phone while closed.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 next to the Razr Plus 2023. (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In fact, most of my time spent using the phone is spent while it's closed, and this is where people really start to notice, especially iPhone users. Often, when I’m out and about, I’ll get approached by strangers or friends who are curious about the phone. If they’re Android users, they’ll often ask if it’s “the Flip,” referring to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. However, iPhone users often won’t bother trying to guess, and I’ll cheekily respond by showing them the Motorola logo on the back of the phone and saying, “It’s the new Motorola Razr.”

Of course, just hearing that is enough to get a reaction out of them, especially if they grew up when the original Razr was all the rage. That usually prompts more questions about the foldable form factor and the cover screen, and I’ll happily demonstrate some of the features, like using apps on the cover screen, using the external display to take selfies, and simply slamming the phone shut as if I just dramatically hung up on someone.

They’re usually quite impressed with what they see, but that enthusiasm sort of simmers when the eventual “but it’s not an iPhone” comment comes. Still, I can tell that their interest has been piqued, and according to Hagen, whatever Motorola is doing is clearly working.

“We’re seeing, especially for Razr, a lot of the interest—a lot of the traffic—from the mobile perspective, as well as conversion sales, coming from iOS,” she told me, explaining that it’s about more than just the tech, calling the Razr “a beautiful accessory” that can help you stand out. “You don’t have to sacrifice style for tech, and we’re seeing a lot of iOS users coming over, especially into the Razr franchise.”

Clever marketing

(Image credit: Instagram / Paris Hilton)

Android Central’s editor-in-chief, Shruti Shekar, was a long-time iPhone user until recently when she finally switched to the Pixel 9 Pro. However, it was the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 that kickstarted her desire to switch back to Android, as she loved the form factor, the cover screen, and the design choices. She wrote how Motorola played to its strengths well with the Razr marketing strategy, hitting a balance between nostalgic and trendy by using Paris Hilton to help launch the phone while also using very Gen Z-centric imagery on its social media.

She also interviewed former iPhone users who decided to switch to the new Razr, with one saying that it gave him a “level of awe and excitement for technology that I haven’t felt in years.” He pointed out the nostalgic factor of the Razr and even went so far as to say he would not consider switching back to an iPhone, even if Apple released a flip phone.

Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's worldwide device trackers, acknowledged the shift we’ve seen with Motorola since it revamped the Razr series. “Motorola went from a pioneer mobile phone maker to a dominant one to an underdog to potentially a leader of the counterculture as Gen Z picks up the brand,” he told Shruti in an interview.

Anshel Sag, a senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, agreed, saying that “the Razr series is the tip of that spear, and they seem to be doing the best there in terms of marketing.”

Gen Z appeal

(Image credit: Motorola)

The phone’s design is a big part of how it’s being received, and this is where Motorola’s partnership with Pantone, a multi-year deal established in 2022, comes into play. If you notice, the Razr Plus 2024 color options do not include black or white, which are normally very safe options for consumers. If you want the latest flagship Razr, you only have standout colors to choose from, and they all come with a vegan leather finish on the back, which differs from the standard glass backs you’ll find on iPhones and other devices. Hagen tells me that the partnership positions Motorola as a lifestyle brand, offering great-looking devices that will reflect trends in fashion and accessories.

“We have a high degree of confidence that we will be on trend and be able to offer our consumers a trending color, a trending material, attending finish at launch.”

As a result of the partnership, Hagen tells me that Motorola has seen a lot of interest not just from iPhone users but also from Gen Z, which tends to come hand-in-hand. Android Central’s senior editor of accessories, Namerah Saud-Fatmi, is the most Gen Z of our staff, and she could not help but gush over the Hot Pink Razr Plus 2024. When she asked how the color connects to the roots of the Razr lineup, Maria Jose Martin, director of North America Marketing at Motorola, explained how the Razr was seen as a “status symbol,” sort of like how the iPhone is seen today.

"The original RAZR V3 was one of the first devices to become a cultural icon. In the early 2000s, having a Razr was a fashion statement, and a status symbol for the era's top celebrities and 'cool kids.' However, the device was never just an accessory — it brought technological innovations of its time and truly bridged the gap between fashion and technology."

The Razr is a hit again

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While Hagen didn’t provide numbers, it’s clear that Motorola’s strategy is pushing the company to new heights. A recent report from Counterpoint Research shows that Motorola achieved its highest smartphone sell-through volumes in a single quarter during Q3 2024, which follows a trend we’ve been seeing with its foldable phones achieving notable market share numbers.

It definitely helps that the Razr Plus and its cheaper sibling have already seen some incredible deals this year despite having just launched in July, and we're likely to see more when Black Friday rolls around. At the time of writing, you can currently purchase the Razr Plus at a $200 discount, which is not even the cheapest we've seen for this incredible phone.

During the Lenovo Tech World keynote, Luca Rossi, EVP of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, also highlighted Motorola’s record growth. Fueled in part by the Motorola Razr, as well as the company’s flagship Edge devices, Motorola is expected to double its business by 2026, which is great for a company that seemed to teeter on the edge of irrelevance just a few years ago.

Motorola's approach with foldables has been notably different from companies like Google, which has focused its efforts on a larger-screened foldable instead of releasing a cheaper Pixel Flip, or Samsung, which divides its attention across both types of foldables. Motorola has dabbled in other form factors as concepts, but the company is clearly focused on what works, and Apple might be wise to pay attention.

So the next time you’re in the market for a new phone, whether you own an iPhone or Android, you might want to consider picking up one of our favorite flip phones of the year. As Hagen said, Motorola is focused on building a phone that consumers are proud to have, and I couldn’t be prouder to use the Razr Plus 2024.